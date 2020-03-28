MINNEAPOLIS — Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 61.
The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away Wednesday at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden.” He did not cite a cause.
Tausch was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings in 1982, playing seven seasons for them. He was their starting right guard for five years, until joining the 49ers in 1989 in what was his final NFL season. It ended with a Super Bowl ring.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all. Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility due to restrictions in place surrounding the coronavirus, and Brockers resigned with L.A. on Friday.
BASKETBALL
Loyola Chicago’s title team star dies
CHICAGO — Les Hunter, a star on Loyola Chicago’s barrier-breaking 1963 NCAA championship team, died Friday. He was 77. The university announced Hunter’s death, saying he battled cancer.
Hunter helped Loyola — with four black starters — break down racial barriers and capture what remains the only NCAA Division I championship for an Illinois school by beating Cincinnati. The 6-foot-7 center averaged 17 points and 11.4 rebounds as a junior that season.
GOLF
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said. No one from Love’s family was injured.
HOCKEY
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Elizabeth Giguere, a junior forward from Clarkson University, was named the recipient of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Friday. The award is presented annually to the top player in the NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey by The USA Hockey Foundation.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has been arrested on suspicion of DWI and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early Thursday, Albuquerque police said.
Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.