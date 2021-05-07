Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls breezed past the Charlotte Hornets, 120-99, on Thursday night in North Carolina with Zach LaVine back on the floor.
LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Bulls, who swept the season series against the Hornets by a combined 52 points.
Chicago entered the night 3 1/2 games behind Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
P.J. Washington, who missed Charlotte’s last game for the birth of his child, led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers. Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench for the Hornets, who played without Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham.
Charlotte (32-34) had a chance to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament with a win combined with a loss by the Toronto Raptors.
But Vucevic would have none of it. He returned after missing two games with right abductor tightness and dominated Charlotte. He made 12 of 24 shots from the field and helped spread the floor by shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range. He also pushed the Bulls to a 56-45 edge on the glass.
The Bulls beat the Hornets by 13 and 18 points earlier this season and jumped out to a 48-33 lead.
It was a miserable night for Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball, who was 1 of 10 from the field and finished with four points.
Mavericks 113, Nets 109 — At Dallas: Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and Dallas completed a season sweep. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets.
Wizards 131, Raptors 129 (OT) — At Tampa, Fla.: Bradley Beal tossed in 28 points to lead Washington. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 44 points.
Pacers 133, Hawks 126 — At Indianapolis: Caris LeVert scored 31 points, and Damantas Sabonis added 30 to lead Indiana to the victory. Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points.
Pistons 111, Grizzlies 97 — At Detroit: Cory Joseph and Wayne Ellington scored 18 points apiece to lead seven Detroit players in double-figure scoring.Ja Morant led Memphis with 30 points.