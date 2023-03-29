CHICAGO — Longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice Tuesday but hinted his stellar NHL career could be winding down after 15 years.

Toews, 34, skated with teammates prior to Chicago’s game with the Dallas Stars. It was his first time practicing with them since a game in Edmonton on Jan. 28.

TH wire services

