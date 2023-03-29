CHICAGO — Longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned to the ice Tuesday but hinted his stellar NHL career could be winding down after 15 years.
Toews, 34, skated with teammates prior to Chicago’s game with the Dallas Stars. It was his first time practicing with them since a game in Edmonton on Jan. 28.
He made a statement through the team on Feb. 19 saying he would be stepping away because of the effects of Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and “long COVID.”
Recommended for you
In meeting with reporters Tuesday, Toews stopped short of saying he hoped to play in any of last-place Chicago’s nine remaining games. His eight-year, $84 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Toews said he’s feeling stronger, but isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play again for the Blackhawks or another team.
“Both if I’m being fully honest,” Toews said. “I feel like I’ve said it already, that I’ve gotten to the point where my health is more important.
“When you’re young and you’re playing for a Stanley Cup and everyone’s playing through something, that means something and it’s worthwhile. But I’m at that point where it feels like more damage is being done than is a good thing.”
BASEBALL
Hoerner, Cubs agree to $35M, 3-year deal
CHICAGO — The Cubs have locked up another infielder, agreeing to a $35 million, three-year contract with Nico Hoerner. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity. The deal begins with the 2024 season.
Hoerner, who turns 26 in May, is moving back to second base this year after he was the team’s regular shortstop in 2022. The Cubs signed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a $177 million, seven-year contract in December.
Brewers outright Hiura to Triple-A
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers outrighted infielder Keston Hiura to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday after he cleared waivers. The move means Hiura will remain with the Brewers organization after they had designated him for assignment.
Hiura, 26, had an outstanding rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to recapture that form. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.
FOOTBALL
Groups submit bids to buy Commanders
PHOENIX — Dan Snyder’s departure from the NFL is moving closer to reality.
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have formally submitted fully financed bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Harris/Rales group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta also has been in the running.
Hernandez brother arrested in ESPN incident
BRISTOL, Conn. — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns.
Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was given a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace Thursday by Bristol police in connection with the ESPN incident, according to a police report.
BASKETBALL
Wade, Nowitzki highlight Hall of Fame class
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and coach Gregg Popovich are among the finalists elected into a starry Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, ESPN reported Tuesday.
International stars Pau Gasol and Tony Parker and WNBA legend Becky Hammon also have been voted into the 2023 class. A formal announcement on the full class will come on Saturday at the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in Houston.
Nets’ Simmons won’t play again this year
NEW YORK — Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 42 games.
Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement and begin a rehabilitation program.
SPORTS MEDIA
Gumbel to receive Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award
Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards on May 22 in New York, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.
Gumbel’s career has spanned more than 50 years on NBC, CBS and HBO. He has hosted “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO since 1995. It has received 36 Sports Emmys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.