ST. LOUIS — University of Norhtern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson has been named Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year as announced by the conference office Thursday afternoon.
Now in his 14th season at the helm of UNI, Jacobson is the longest-tenured of any current coach in the MVC. It marks the fourth time that Jacobson has been honored as the league’s top coach, tying Maury John of Drake as the only two in league history to win the award four times.
The Panthers claimed their third regular season title under Jacobson this season and have claimed the top seed in Arch Madness for the first time since 2010. Jacobson led the Panthers to titles in 2009 and 2010 as the top seed while also winning the tournament championship in 2015 and 2016.
Jacobson has totaled 291 wins in his 14 season at the helm of the program, ranking fourth in league history for most coaching wins. Jacobson’s 153 league victories ranks fifth best while his 16-9 record in Arch Madness ranks third for most MVC Tournament wins.
UNI opens up Arch Madness today at noon versus eighth-seeded Drake. The Panthers are seeking their first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2016 season.
Coronavirus suspends juco tournament
EVERETT, Wash. — The Northwest Athletic Conference community college women’s basketball tournament was suspended Thursday after the host school was shut down because of coronavirus concerns.
The tournament was in its third game of the day between North Idaho College and Lower Columbia when it was announced that Everett Community College, the host school, was being closed through the weekend.
The school later released a statement saying a student at the college had tested positive for coronavirus.
The 16-team women’s tournament started Thursday and the men’s tournament was scheduled to begin Saturday. Tournament officials said it would have details later on rescheduling the tournament.
Celtics’ Smart fined for ref treatment
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Boston guard Marcus Smart $35,000 on Thursday for his treatment of referees — a punishment the league said reflected his history of misconduct on the court.
The league cited Smart for confronting and verbally abusing the game officials at the end of the Celtics’ 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
Smart was called for a foul with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the Celtics leading by three. Caris LeVert made all three free throws and Smart fouled out of the game on an offensive foul early in overtime.
The league said the amount of the fine “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.”
BASEBALL
White Sox sign Moncada for 5 years
MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract with Yoán Moncada, locking up another one of their promising young hitters.
The deal includes a $25 million club option for 2025 with a $5 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $90 million for six seasons. Two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the deal Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized.
The White Sox acquired the 24-year-old Moncada in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, the third baseman broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.
Moncada would have been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2023 season.
Hoping to make the most of a painful rebuilding process, the White Sox have handed out several big deals to the prospects they accumulated during seven straight losing seasons.
Shortstop Tim Anderson agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract in March 2017. Young slugger Eloy Jiménez finalized a $43 million, six-year deal last March, and outfielder Luis Robert agreed to a $50 million, six-year pact in January. Key reliever Aaron Bummer got a $16 million, five-year contract last month that includes two club options.
Boston’s Sale not scheduled for Tommy John surgery — for now
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has a flexor strain near his left elbow and will not be scheduled for Tommy John surgery — for now.
The 30-year-old left-hander felt discomfort in his pitching elbow Monday, a day after throwing his first batting practice of spring training.
He had an MRI that was reviewed by team physicians and Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament, which was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection last Aug. 19, did not sustain additional damage.
Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons is entering the second season of a $160 million, six-year contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year, his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.
Judge hopes to be back for Yankees’ opener
TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge has not given up on being ready for the the New York Yankees’ opener at Baltimore on March 26 but still does not know the cause of soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.
The star right fielder said Thursday he has undergone 7-10 tests and more are scheduled.
Judge stopped workouts about a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging, then felt soreness on Feb. 28 while hitting in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.
FOOTBALL
49ers exercise option on Juszcyk
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options Thursday to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.
Juszczyk is a key part of San Francisco’s offense as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield and will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017.