Maria Sharapova is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32 after five Grand Slam titles and time ranked No. 1.
She has been dealing with shoulder problems for years. Sharapova played only two matches this season and lost both.
Sharapova burst onto the tennis scene at 17 when she won Wimbledon in 2004 and went on to complete a career Grand Slam with two titles at the French Open and one each at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.
The Russian, who moved to Florida as a child, served a 15-month ban after failing a doping test in 2016. Since that suspension, Sharapova managed to reach only one major quarterfinal.
After so much success on the tennis court and off, so much time in the spotlight, Sharapova walks away having lost four consecutive matches at Grand Slam tournaments. The latest came last month at the Australian Open, where she was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Donna Vekic. That sent her ranking tumbling outside of the top 350 — she is 373rd this week — and Sharapova has not played anywhere since.
Her right shoulder has been a problem off-and-on for more than a decade. She played a total of 15 matches last season, going 8-7.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 on Wednesday, two days after he made an obscene gesture on the court and used profane language during a live television interview.
In announcing the fine, the NBA noted that the amount “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the last seven games.
FOOTBALL
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend.
Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin’s attorney said his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year.
Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.
INDIANAPOLIS— The New York Giants released linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin, clearing significant salary cap space Wednesday with the departure of their two most expensive defensive players.
Rebuilding anew under rookie head coach Joe Judge, the Giants gained more than $13 million in cap savings by jettisoning Ogletree ($8.25 million) and Martin ($4.8 million).
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State football coach James Franklin is guaranteed at least $38.2 million over the length of a new six-year contract that runs through 2025.
The contract was agreed to by Franklin and approved by Penn State’s Board of Trustees in December. Terms of the agreement were announced Wednesday.
LA Bowl includes Pac-12, Mountain West
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Pac-12 and the Mountain West believe football fans around their conferences will be eager to see what’s inside SoFi Stadium.
The conferences’ commissioners formally announced the new LA Bowl on Wednesday at the under-construction stadium south of downtown Los Angeles. For at least the next six years, the Mountain West’s top team will face the fifth choice from the Pac-12 in December at the home stadium of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers.
HOCKEY
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench after being selected as the coach of the United States men’s national team competing at the world hockey championships in May.
The move was announced by USA Hockey on Wednesday, and comes seven weeks after Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators. Laviolette ranks 16th in NHL wins with 637 covering four teams over 18 seasons, including the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. He also coached the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play in the regular season or in the playoffs. General manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement on Wednesday.
Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench in the first period during a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11. Bouwmeester had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest. It is a device that monitors heart function. It also can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia happens to restore a regular heartbeat.
WRESTLING
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — An Olympic wrestler has accused a University of Michigan doctor of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school and said the physician’s reputation for such conduct was well known among his teammates.
Andy Hrovat, who competed for the U.S. in the 2008 Summer Olympics, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the encounters with the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson happened during his freshman year in 1998.