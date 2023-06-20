Saudis Tour Deal Golf
FILE - Tom Watson gets ready to hit in the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. Eight-time major champion Tom Watson wants answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf, asking in a letter Monday, June 19, 2023, to Commissioner Jay Monahan if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial situation. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

LOS ANGELES — Eight-time major champion Tom Watson wants answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf, asking in a letter Monday to Commissioner Jay Monahan if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial hardship.

That was one of several questions posed by Watson in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press and was sent to Monahan, the PGA Tour board and “my fellow players.”