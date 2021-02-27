Here is a capsule look at today’s games
No. 5 ILLINOIS (17-6, 13-4) at No. 23 WISCONSIN (16-8, 10-7)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: Illinois looks to give Wisconsin its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. The Badgers’ last win vs. a top-25 opponent came against the then-No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers, 71-59, on Dec. 31. Illinois took care of Nebraska by 16 at home on Thursday.
Did you know: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the country. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions.
TCU (11-10, 4-8) at IOWA STATE (2-17, 0-14)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: TCU looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 19 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the Horned Frogs, 65-59, on Feb. 25, 2020. TCU fell short in a 74-66 game at home to West Virginia in its last outing.
Cold spell: Iowa State has averaged only 60 points per game over its last five games. The Cyclones have given up 76 points per game over that span.