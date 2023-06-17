Rockies Royals Baseball
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium earlier this month in Kansas City, Mo. The softball game was part of a charity benefit for a local children’s hospital.

 Charlie Riedel The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whoever came up with the saying, “To the victor go the spoils,” could never have had the Kansas City Chiefs in mind.

They wouldn’t have believed the amount of spoils that have come their way since their Super Bowl title.

