ATLANTA — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, that alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck.
Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL’s scouting combine, and he is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens.
Carter, one of six players who was not present Wednesday for scheduled media interviews at the combine, issued a statement on his Twitter account saying he expects to be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.
Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings treat their players best, according to a new NFL Players Association survey. The Washington Commanders have a long way to go.
The report, released Wednesday during the league’s annual scouting combine, rated teams in eight categories — everything from meals and nutrition to training and travel — based on anonymous responses from about 1,300 players. The teams were ranked from 1 to 32. The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders were the top three teams while the bottom three were the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading no contest in a domestic violence assault at his home last fall. Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh also ordered Guion on Tuesday to serve three years’ probation and complete a domestic violence intervention program, WLUK-TV reported. Guion, 35, had pleaded no contest to aggravated battery.
NEW YORK — A federal judge says NFL Coach Brian Flores can let a jury decide the merits of his discrimination claims against the league, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans, but he must pursue his claims against the Miami Dolphins through arbitration.
Judge Valerie Caproni issued her decision Wednesday in Manhattan. Flores sued saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. He sued after he was fired by Miami, where he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The judge ruled that two other coaches who joined the lawsuit must go through arbitration.
BASKETBALL
AMES, Iowa — Senior guard Caleb Grill is no longer with the Iowa State men’s basketball team, due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations. Grill appeared in 25 games with 22 starts, this season. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
DETROIT — Zach LaVine scored 41 points and the Detroit Pistons called one too many timeouts, helping the Chicago Bulls hold on for a 117-115 win Wednesday night.
The Pistons were trailing by two points with 9.7 seconds left when they called a second straight timeout. That was one more than they had, triggering a technical foul that gave LaVine a free throw that he made. DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, including two at the line on the extra possession the Pistons gave the Bulls to help seal their 14th straight win in the series.
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 139-117 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Jrue Holiday chipped in 23 points as seven different Milwaukee players reached double figures.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks.
MLB could take over broadcasts for the Diamondbacks, Braves, Reds, Guardians, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, Twins, Cardinals, Padres, Rays, Rangers, Rockies, Astros and Pirates.
