Iowa football player Noah Shannon, who has acknowledged his involvement in sports wagering, has been suspended for the season, coach Kirk Ferentz announced today. Ferentz told reporters in Iowa City that the school would appeal the NCAA’s decision. Shannon, who has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of illegal sports wagering by college athletes, said on Aug. 11 he had cooperated with the NCAA and provided information. “They’re taking their time doing their investigation, and I can’t be mad at them for that,” he said. “I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it.” Shannon, a senior from Aurora, Ill., has started 28 games and came out of spring practice listed as the No. 1 left defensive tackle.

TH wire services

