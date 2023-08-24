Iowa football player Noah Shannon, who has acknowledged his involvement in sports wagering, has been suspended for the season, coach Kirk Ferentz announced today. Ferentz told reporters in Iowa City that the school would appeal the NCAA’s decision. Shannon, who has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of illegal sports wagering by college athletes, said on Aug. 11 he had cooperated with the NCAA and provided information. “They’re taking their time doing their investigation, and I can’t be mad at them for that,” he said. “I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it.” Shannon, a senior from Aurora, Ill., has started 28 games and came out of spring practice listed as the No. 1 left defensive tackle.
No. 1 Georgia loses running back Branson
ATHENS, Ga. — Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back in 2023 for No. 1 Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon.
Recommended for you
Bush plans defamation suit against NCAA
LOS ANGELES — Former Southern California running back Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports’ governing body about the reasoning for its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner’s records. Bush and his attorneys at McCathern PLLC announced the lawsuit Wednesday in the rented President’s Suite atop the Coliseum, the Trojans’ home for the past 100 years. The Peristyle end of the venerable stadium features large banners honoring all of USC’s eight Heisman winners except current quarterback Caleb Williams and Bush, who is hoping to clear up his current murky status in college football history.
Giants’ Sweeney stable after collapsing
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice on Wednesday but was in “stable” condition after being carted away from the field, the club said. Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room,” the team said in a statement. “He is stable, alert and conversant.”
Jets WR Davis stepping away from football
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced Wednesday he is stepping away from football. The 28-year-old Davis was entering his third season with the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Gradishar, McMichael, Powell HOF finalists
Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael, key members from dominant defenses in the 1970s and ‘80s, and game-breaking AFL receiver Art Powell are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. Gradishar, McMichael and Powell were announced Wednesday as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. . BASEBALL
Francona plans operations, mulls retirement
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just too difficult,” Francona said Wednesday. “I also know how I feel about doing the job a certain way, and I don’t think I can necessarily do that anymore. And that bothers me.” TENNIS
John Isner retiring after the US Open
John Isner will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open, he announced Wednesday, bringing an end to a career that included one Grand Slam semifinal appearance and a victory in the longest match in the sport’s history. Isner reached a career-best ranking of No. 8 in 2018, shortly after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, won 16 singles titles and has hit more than 14,000 aces, an ATP Tour record. HOCKEY
Leafs sign Matthews to 4-year extension
TORONTO — Auston Matthews has put pen to paper on a deal that is set to make him the NHL’s highest-paid player. And the Toronto Maple Leafs — and their fans — can finally exhale. The star center signed a four-year, $53 million extension on Wednesday that ties him to the team that selected him first overall at the 2016 NHL draft through the 2027-28 season.