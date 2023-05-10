NHL Draft Lottery Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to take Regina Pats star Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL Draft this summer.

 Darryl Dyck The Canadian Press

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the chance to select Connor Bedard long before Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed it on national television.

The process to determine who got the No. 1 pick and Bedard, considered hockey’s top prospect since Connor McDavid, actually wrapped up about 80 minutes earlier in a small room at NHL Network studios. It also ended with the Anaheim Ducks getting the No. 2 pick.

