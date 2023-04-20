CHICAGO — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: “How It Started VS How It’s Going…. REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free.”
The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: “We couldn’t be happier for you @hendriks_31.” And Major League Baseball wrote, “Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam.”
Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.
A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021.
Cubs place Taillon on IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list on Thursday because of a left groin strain.
Right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad was slated to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cubs manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on Wednesday on flat ground in Oakland.
Mets’ Scherzer draws 10-game suspension
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Maz Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game.
Scherzer appealed the suspension and $10,000 fine imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, and can continue to play until the appeal is decided.
Arizona to part ways with Bumgarner
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start.
The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Padres’ Tatis returns from suspension
PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. was back in the lineup for the San Diego Padres.
The superstar hit leadoff and played in right field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, playing in the big leagues for the first time since an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates and a fan base.
BASKETBALL
Clippers’ Leonard misses Game 3
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard was listed as out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series Thursday night.
He was listed as having a sprained right knee on the NBA’s injury report that came out several hours before tipoff in Los Angeles.
Celtics’ Brogdon wins 6th man of year award
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly.
Brogdon was honored Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA.
It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: The 30-year-old guard was rookie of the year in 2016-17.
HOCKEY
Pavelski not traveling with Stars
DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Wild while still in concussion protocol from a crushing hit in the opener.
Coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday before the Stars left for Minnesota that he has “lots of hope” that Pavelski can return at some point during the series.
