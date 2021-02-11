DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
The league’s initial reaction to Cuban’s decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams don’t have fans at home games.
But the NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban’s decision reverberating around the country, including a question put to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her daily briefing. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.
“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” the league said.
The Mavericks said they would play the anthem starting Wednesday night against Atlanta.
Shaq’s historic store damaged by raging fire
ATLANTA — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store in Atlanta owned by basketball star Shaquille O’Neal that dates back to the mid-1960s was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.
Atlanta fire crews responded to the iconic restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly after midnight, news outlets reported. Video posted on social media showed raging flames.
The store is intertwined with Atlanta’s history, opening more than 60 years ago. O’Neal bought the store in 2016.
BASEBALL
Rangers sign Foltynewicz for 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent former All-Star right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Foltynewicz made only one start for Atlanta last season, allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old pitcher spent the rest of the season in the Braves’ alternate training site.
Narron joins La Russa’s staff as instructor
CHICAGO — Former Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds manager Jerry Narron was hired by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday as a major league instructor on manager Tony La Russa’s staff. The 65-year-old has spent 26 years on major league coaching staffs.
FOOTBALL
2 Hawkeyes assistant coaches leaving
IOWA CITY — Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster and offensive line coach Tim Polasek are leaving for other jobs and offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger will forego a fifth year of eligibility, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday.
Foster will take a job with an NFL team and Polasek will become offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming. Ferentz didn’t say which NFL team hired Foster. Several media reports have said he will become the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.
Bears hire Pettine as defensive assistant
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant Wednesday. He will work under Sean Desai, who was promoted to replace the retired Chuck Pagano as Chicago’s defensive coordinator.
Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.
Lawrence’s representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s pro day on March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.
Broncos to release Bouye after 1 season
DENVER — The Denver Broncos are releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Heinicke re-signs with Washington
Taylor Heinicke re-signed with Washington on Wednesday, a two-year deal worth $8.75 million. The 27-year-old who was out of football and taking college classes online when he joined the practice squad as “quarantine quarterback” in December now has a full-time job and potentially a chance to compete for the starting role.
Texas to pay Young $100K in new job
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will pay former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young $100,000 annually as a special assistant to the athletic director. The College Football Hall of Famer willreport to athletic director Chris Del Conte.