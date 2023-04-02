APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — LSU's Angel Reese waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Caitlin Clark, then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming while walking toward the Iowa star.

The gestures late in the Tigers' 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game Sunday lit up social media, with comments supporting the "Bayou Barbie" for trash talk that's just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory.

