Preakness Horse Race
Buy Now

Preakness Stakes entrant Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

BALTIMORE — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one.

The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes, but Mage will have to top a field that includes Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to take the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.