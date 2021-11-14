Sorry, an error occurred.
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN 3
BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will be taking on the Spartans of Division III Dubuque. Northern Iowa lost, 71-57, at home to Vermont in its most recent game.
SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow have collectively scored 50 percent of all Panthers points this season.
AWESOME AUSTIN: In two appearances this season, Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe has shot 75 percent.
DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers offense put up 72.5 points per contest across those four contests.
The Associated Press