U of Dubuque AT Northern Iowa (0-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN 3

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers will be taking on the Spartans of Division III Dubuque. Northern Iowa lost, 71-57, at home to Vermont in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow have collectively scored 50 percent of all Panthers points this season.

AWESOME AUSTIN: In two appearances this season, Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe has shot 75 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 0-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Panthers offense put up 72.5 points per contest across those four contests.

The Associated Press

