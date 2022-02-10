Caitlin Clark scored 32 points and No. 25 Iowa scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull out an 88-78 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night in Iowa City.
Monika Czinano scored six of her 23 points in that run, which included a three-point play by Clark, to help the Hawkeyes open a 73-61 lead after entering the final quarter with a 62-61 advantage. Czinano had 12 in the quarter.
Tomi Taiwo matched her career high with 14 points for Iowa (16-6, 10-3 Big Ten Conference), which won the first meeting this season, 105-49, the fewest points the Gophers ever scored in a league game and the Hawkeyes’ largest margin of victory in league. Kate Martin added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Clark, coming off a 46-point outing in a loss to Michigan that earned her player of the week honors and a shoutout from Kevin Durant on a podcast, had eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.
Deja Winters, a graduate transfer from North Carolina A&T who played her first two years at Seton Hall, had a career-high 30 points with five 3-pointers for the Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-9), who have lost six straight in the series. Sara Scalia added 23 points and seven rebounds.
MEN
SMU 85, No. 6 Houston 83 — At Dallas: Kendric Davis scored 22 points and Marcus Weathers added 20 as SMU rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun Houston.
No. 10 Baylor 75, Kansas State 60 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 21 points to lead the Bears to victory.
Rutgers 66, No. 16 Ohio State 64 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun Ohio State.
Seton Hall 73, No. 25 Xavier 71 — At Newark, N.J.: Jared Rhoden scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the upset victory.
Northern Iowa 53, Southern Illinois 44 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: AJ Green scored 24 points to lead UNI. Dubuque native Noah Carter added seven points and a pair of rebounds.
Missouri State 66, Drake 62 — At Des Moines: Garrett Sturtz, Shanquan Hemphill and Darnell Brodie scored 12 points each in the Drake loss.