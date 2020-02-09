CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis Cardinals
Manager: Mike Shildt (third season).
2019: 91-71, first place, lost to Nationals in NLCS.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: LHP Matthew Liberatore, C Matt Wieters, LHP Kwang-Hyun Kim.
He’s Outta Here: OF Marcell Ozuna, RF Jose Martinez, LF Randy Arozarena, RHP Dominic Leone.
Going campin’: The Cardinals return largely intact after getting swept in the NLCS by World Series champion Washington. The biggest competition throughout the spring will be in the outfield, where only Dexter Fowler has a position locked up — mostly because of his contract. Center fielder Harrison Bader probably has another spot under control, and that leaves Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and top prospect Dylan Carlson competing for the last job. In the rotation, Kim is the front-runner to join Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright. St. Louis won’t get reliever Jordan Hicks back from Tommy John surgery until midseason, so look for Carlos Martinez to handle the closing duties after doing an effective job down the stretch last season.
Milwaukee Brewers
Manager: Craig Counsell (sixth season).
2019: 89-73, second place, lost to Nationals in wild-card game.
Training Town: Phoenix.
Park: Maryvale Baseball Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: LHP Brett Anderson, OF Avisaíl García, 1B Justin Smoak, INF Eric Sogard, INF Jedd Gyorko, C Omar Narváez, RHP Josh Lindblom, 1B Logan Morrison, INF Luis Urías, LHP Eric Lauer, RHP David Phelps, INF Ryon Healy.
He’s Outta Here: C Yasmani Grandal, INF Mike Moustakas, LHP Gio González, RHP Jordan Lyles, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Chase Anderson, 1B Eric Thames, RHP Zach Davies, RF Trent Grisham, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Travis Shaw.
Going campin’: The new-look Brewers might need some name tags for the first few days of spring training. The roster has a much different feel after Milwaukee dropped a dramatic wild-card game at Washington in its second consecutive playoff appearance. García signed a $20 million, two-year contract in December after he batted .282 with a career-high 20 homers for Tampa Bay last season. His addition means Ryan Braun could see more time at first base. Narváez takes over behind the plate after Grandal signed with the White Sox. Narváez set career highs with 22 homers, 55 RBIs and a .278 batting average in his only season with Seattle. Anderson, Lindblom and Lauer are expected to help fill out the rotation behind Brandon Woodruff, who went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA last year and made the All-Star team for the first time. While the departure of Moustakas, who stayed in the NL Central when he signed with Cincinnati as a free agent, leaves a big hole at third base, Christian Yelich is back after he missed the end of last season with a fractured right kneecap. The All-Star outfielder batted .329 with 44 homers, 97 RBIs and 30 stolen bases after winning the NL MVP award in 2018.
Chicago Cubs
Manager: David Ross (first season).
2019: 84-78, third place.
Training Town: Mesa, Arizona.
Park: Sloan Park.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager David Ross, RHP Casey Sadler, RHP Ryan Tepera, RHP Dan Winkler, RHP Jharel Cotton, LHP CD Pelham, RHP Jeremy Jeffress, OF Steven Souza Jr.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Joe Maddon, 2B/SS Addison Russell, LHP Cole Hamels, INF/OF Ben Zobrist, RHP Pedro Strop, OF Nicholas Castellanos, LHP Derek Holland, C Jonathan Lucroy, RHP Steve Cishek, LHP Xavier Cedeno, INF-OF Tony Kemp, RHP David Phelps, RHP Tony Barnette, RHP Kendall Graveman, LHP Danny Hultzen.
Going campin’: The Cubs missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. They replaced Maddon with Ross, the popular backup catcher for the 2016 World Series champions, hoping a different voice can spark a team that has declined the past three years. But when it comes to the roster, there have been no major additions. The big question is how much longer Kris Bryant will remain with the team. The 2016 NL MVP is a potential trade candidate because he’s due to hit the free-agent market in two years and the Cubs risk losing him for basically nothing in return. Bryant’s service-time grievance hovered over the Cubs’ quiet offseason and complicated any potential deals. But they got some clarity last week when an arbitrator ruled in their favor. The decision means Bryant will remain under club control for two more years rather than become a free agent after the 2020 season. Bryant, catcher Willson Contreras, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Báez all could become free agents in the next few years if they don’t agree to contract extensions.
Cincinnati Reds
Manager: David Bell (second season).
2019: 75-87, fourth place.
Training Town: Goodyear, Arizona.
Park: Goodyear Ballpark.
First Workout: Feb. 15/18.
He’s Here: 2B Mike Moustakas, OF Nick Castellanos, OF Shogo Akiyama, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Pedro Strop.
He’s Outta Here: SS Jose Iglesias, 2B Jose Peraza, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Kevin Gausman.
Going campin’: The Reds are seen as a contender again after one of the busiest — and most expensive — offseasons in the majors. They spent more than $160 million on four high-profile free agents, giving out the two biggest free-agent contracts in club history in an attempt to break their streak of six losing seasons. Cincinnati tried to do it by relying on young players during a major rebuild, but did an about-face and went after veteran talent in the offseason. Moustakas ($64 million, four years), Castellanos ($64 million, four years with opt-outs) and Akiyama ($21 million, three years) will significantly upgrade an offense that was near the bottom of the National League in runs. Miley ($15 million, two years) provides a left-hander for an already solid rotation. The Reds think their lineup is balanced and deep enough to compete in the NL Central, where there is no dominant team. Bell’s biggest challenge in spring training will be deciding how all the pieces fit. The Reds have a crowded outfield with center fielder Nick Senzel returning from shoulder surgery and Aristides Aquino, Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin also back.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Manager: Derek Shelton (first season).
2019: 69-93, fifth place.
Training Town: Bradenton, Florida.
Park: Lecom Park.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Derek Shelton, C Luke Maile, 1B Will Craig, SS JT Riddle, LHP Derek Holland, LHP Robbie Erlin, C John Ryan Murphy, C Andrew Susac, OF Charles Tilson.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Clint Hurdle, CF Starling Marte, C Elias Diaz, OF Melky Cabrera, RHP Dario Agrazal.
Going campin’: The Pirates underwent a massive leadership overhaul after sinking to the bottom of the NL Central. The architects of the club’s renaissance in the middle of the last decade — manager Clint Hurdle, general manager Neal Huntington and president Frank Coonelly — were all fired following a 25-48 second half that featured a series of embarrassing off-the-field incidents, including the arrest of All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez on felony charges stemming from an improper sexual relationship with a minor. New general manager Ben Cherington has stressed the need to bring in more talent, though the Pirates were largely bystanders during the offseason, their most notable move sending center fielder Starling Marte to Arizona for two 19-year-old prospects. Additions at the major league level were few. Marte’s departure leaves an outfield spot open as Pittsburgh figures out who will join Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Reynolds, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting after hitting .314, could play center or left. Polanco’s surgically repaired left shoulder finally appears to be ready to let him return to right field after a start/stop 2019. The catcher’s spot is wide open. Jacob Stallings has proven solid defensively and an astute game caller, but his limited offensive production means Maile, Murphy and Susac should all get long looks during the spring. The starting rotation needs depth with ace Jameson Taillon out for the year while recovering from a second Tommy John surgery.
EASTERN DIVISION
Atlanta Braves
Manager: Brian Snitker (fifth season).
2019: 97-65, first place, lost to Cardinals in Division Series.
Training Town: North Port, Florida.
Park: CoolToday Park.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: LF Marcell Ozuna, C Travis d’Arnaud, LHP Cole Hamels, LHP Will Smith, RHP Félix Hernández.
He’s Outta Here: 3B Josh Donaldson, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Julio Teheran, C Brian McCann, OF Matt Joyce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Josh Tomlin, LHP Jerry Blevins, OF Billy Hamilton, C Francisco Cervelli.
Going campin’: The Braves are coming off their second straight NL East title, led by one of baseball’s brightest young stars. In his first full season in the big leagues, 22-year-old OF Ronald Acuña Jr. hit 41 homers, led the league with 127 runs and tallied 37 stolen bases to become the second-youngest member of the 30-30 club behind Mike Trout. Acuña, 2B Ozzie Albies (24 HRs, 86 RBIs) and 1B Freddie Freeman (38 HRs, 121 RBIs) are a dynamic trio at the top of the order. The Braves took a big loss in free agency when cleanup hitter Josh Donaldson departed for Minnesota, but Ozuna (29 HRs, 89 RBIs with St. Louis) has the potential to fill the void. Perhaps the biggest issue in spring training will be deciding on Donaldson’s replacement at third base: Johan Camargo or Austin Riley. The pitching staff appears largely set beyond settling on a fifth starter and locking down someone to finish games.
Washington Nationals
Manager: Dave Martinez (third season).
2019: 93-69, second place, wild card, World Series champions.
Training Town: West Palm Beach, Florida.
Park: FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: RHP Will Harris, 1B Eric Thames, INF Starlin Castro, RHP Kyle Finnegan, RHP Ryne Harper.
He’s Outta Here: 3B Anthony Rendon, 2B Brian Dozier, 1B Matt Adams, OF Gerardo Parra.
Going campin’: With the notable exception of Rendon, the Nationals are mostly the same group that finally came through in the postseason, winning the ex-Expos franchise’s first World Series title — and the first for the nation’s capital since 1924 — by beating Houston in seven games. They did it as a wild-card team that was a disaster early in the season, falling to 19-31 after a May 23 loss completed a four-game sweep at the Mets. Martinez told his players to “go 1-0 today” and to “stay in the fight” and it worked: Washington was the first team in more than a century to fall 12 games below .500 and finish with 93 wins or more. A loose clubhouse atmosphere fostered by Parra and other veterans — Washington had the oldest roster in the majors — combined with as good a starting rotation as anyone and an ability to generate offense when it was needed to erase deficits. The Nationals hope the same formula works in 2020. That starting staff is back intact, with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin leading the way.
New York Mets
Manager: Luis Rojas (first season).
2019: 86-76, third place.
Training Town: Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Park: Clover Park.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: RHP Rick Porcello, RHP Dellin Betances, RHP Michael Wacha, OF Jake Marisnick, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, 1B Matt Adams, INF Eduardo Núñez, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, LHP Chasen Shreve, OF Jarrett Parker, OF Ryan Cordell, SS Max Moroff, RHP Rob Whalen.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Mickey Callaway, Manager Carlos Beltrán, RHP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, CF Juan Lagares, LHP Luis Avilán, 2B Joe Panik, OF Rajai Davis, RHP Chris Mazza, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Drew Gagnon, INF Sam Haggerty.
Going campin’: After changing managers twice during a tumultuous offseason and scrapping the proposed sale of a controlling share of the team to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, the Mets are surely eager to shift some focus back to the field. Callaway was fired and initially replaced by Beltrán, who lasted just 2½ months and never managed a game. The former slugger was let go days after being implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, and New York pivoted in January to the 38-year-old Rojas — the son of longtime major league player and manager Felipe Alou, and brother of six-time All-Star Moises Alou.
Philadelphia Phillies
Manager: Joe Girardi (first season).
2019: 81-81, fourth place.
Training Town: Clearwater, Florida.
Park: Spectrum Field.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Joe Girardi, RHP Zack Wheeler, SS Didi Gregorius, LHP Francisco Liriano, RHP Bud Norris, INF Josh Harrison, INF Neil Walker, RHP Drew Storen, INF Ronald Torreyes, OF Matt Szczur, C Christian Bethancourt, OF Nick Martini, INF Logan Forsythe, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Trevor Kelley.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Gabe Kapler, 2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Maikel Franco, OF Corey Dickerson, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Jason Vargas, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Pat Neshek, RHP Tommy Hunter, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Jared Hughes, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, INF-OF Brad Miller, 1B Logan Morrison.
Going campin’: The Phillies didn’t live up to lofty expectations following the arrival of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and other high-profile players last season. The team’s failure to reach the playoffs for the eighth straight year cost Kapler his job after only two seasons. Girardi arrives with a winning pedigree, having led the Yankees to three AL East titles, six postseason appearances and a World Series championship. The additions of Wheeler and Gregorius in free agency help, but the Phillies still have several question marks in the bullpen and the starting rotation. Left fielder Andrew McCutchen returns from a knee injury that ended his season last June and coincided with the team’s decline after the Phillies led the division for two months. Realmuto was an All-Star and Harper rebounded nicely after a slow first half. Wheeler teams with Aaron Nola to give the Phillies a solid 1-2 punch in the rotation. A declining Jake Arrieta will have a spot because he’s making $20 million.
Miami Marlins
Manager: Don Mattingly (fifth season).
2019: 57-105, fifth place.
Training Town: Jupiter, Florida.
Park: Roger Dean Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: INF-OF Jonathan Villar, 1B Jesus Aguilar, LF Corey Dickerson, RHP Brandon Kintzler, OF Matt Joyce, C Francisco Cervelli.
He’s Outta Here: 2B Starlin Castro, LF Curtis Granderson, INF Neil Walker, LF Austin Dean, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Tayron Guerrero, RHP Tyler Kinley, LHP Wei-Yin Chen.
Going campin’: Mattingly has been with the Marlins longer than any of his players, and the roster turnover is dramatic again this year as they enter Year 3 of a rebuilding effort under executive Derek Jeter. Mattingly will spend spring training sorting out prospects for a rotation that should be the team’s strength. He also must figure out who will play where, because Villar, Brian Anderson, Garrett Cooper and Jon Berti can all play the infield or outfield. The Marlins should be better but are probably still a year or more away from their first winning season since 2009.
WESTERN DIVISION
Los Angeles Dodgers
Manager: Dave Roberts (fifth season).
2019: 106-56, first place, lost to Nationals in Division Series.
Training Town: Glendale, Arizona.
Park: Camelback Ranch.
First Workout: Feb. 14/18.
He’s Here: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Blake Treinen, RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2B Clayton Daniel.
He’s Outta Here: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, RHP Kenta Maeda, LHP Rich Hill, OF Joc Pederson, OF Alex Verdugo, 1B David Freese, RHP Yimi Garcia, 3B Jedd Gyorko, C Russell Martin, RHP JT Chargois, 2B Kristopher Negron.
Going campin’: In what’s become a familiar refrain, the Dodgers arrive at camp still looking for their first World Series championship since 1988. After losing in two straight World Series, they were ousted by Washington in five games in the NL Division Series last fall. After coming up short in bids to land 3B Anthony Rendon, RHP Gerrit Cole and RHP Stephen Strasburg this winter, the Dodgers engineered a blockbuster acquisition a week before camp that was set to land them Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, and Price from Boston. As part of a three-team trade that still had not been announced, the Dodgers agreed to send Verdugo to the Red Sox and Maeda to Minnesota. Their biggest area of need is the bullpen, which was second in the NL with 29 blown saves last season. Closer Kenley Jansen is coming off an inconsistent 2019, when home runs and walks were big problems for him. The 32-year-old right-hander is also showing signs of declining velocity. The Dodgers signed Treinen to a $10 million, one-year deal, gambling that he can rebound from shoulder and back problems that bothered him last season and return to the All-Star form he showed in Oakland in 2018. The rotation is anchored by RHP Walker Buehler and LHP Clayton Kershaw. With Maeda on his way out and Ryu off to Toronto, the other three spots are up for grabs.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Manager: Torey Lovullo (fourth season).
2019: 85-77, second place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: LHP Madison Bumgarner, OF Starling Marte, OF Kole Calhoun, C Stephen Vogt, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Héctor Rondón.
He’s Outta Here: OF Adam Jones, C Alex Avila, OF Jarrod Dyson, INF Wilmer Flores, C Caleb Joseph, RHP Matt Andriese, OF Steven Souza Jr., RHP Taijuan Walker, LHP T.J. McFarland, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano.
Going campin’: The Diamondbacks had a promising 85-win season last year but are still struggling to close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 106 games and captured the NL West title for a seventh straight season. Arizona has a promising core that includes Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Nick Ahmed in the lineup, and Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver and Archie Bradley on the pitching staff. The D-backs were surprisingly active in the free-agent market, adding Bumgarner on an $85 million, five-year deal. They also added Calhoun, Vogt and relievers Rondón and Guerra. The D-backs should have depth and that could lead to some interesting battles for spots on the 26-man roster.
San Francisco Giants
Manager: Gabe Kapler (first season).
2019: 77-85, third place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Scottsdale Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 12/17.
He’s Here: Manager Gabe Kapler, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Tyson Ross, LHP Drew Smyly, 1B-OF Darin Ruf, SS Will Wilson, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Jerry Blevins, INF Kean Wong.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Bruce Bochy, LHP Madison Bumgarner, LHP Will Smith, CF Kevin Pillar, C Stephen Vogt, LHP Fernando Abad, OF Mike Gerber.
Going campin’: It’s a new era in San Francisco with Bochy retiring after 13 seasons and three World Series titles for the franchise. Longtime ace Bumgarner also left in free agency as the Giants are in the midst of a rebuilding stage in the second year under team president Farhan Zaidi. The Giants made few impact moves this offseason as they try to avoid matching a franchise worst with four straight losing seasons. The team has only done that twice in the modern era: 2005-08 and 1974-77. San Francisco brought back fan favorite Pablo Sandoval on a minor league deal and is hoping for a healthy season from starter Johnny Cueto.
Colorado Rockies
Manager: Bud Black (fourth season).
2019: 71-91, fourth place.
Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.
Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Here’s Here: RHP Tyler Kinley, RHP Ubaldo Jiménez, INF Chris Owings.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Chad Bettis, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Seunghwan Oh, 1B-OF Yonder Alonso.
Going campin’: The team made no major moves in free agency over the winter to improve after a dismal season. That was a source of irritation for All-Star slugger and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, who said he felt disrespected by the front office after his name was floated in trade rumors. Arenado finished last season third in the NL in hits (185) and total bases (343), fifth in batting average (.315) and tied for fifth in homers (41). The Rockies locked up shortstop Trevor Story in January by signing him to a two-year, $27.5 million deal that avoided arbitration.
San Diego Padres
Manager: Jayce Tingler (first season).
2019: 70-92, fifth place.
Training Town: Peoria, Arizona.
Park: Peoria Stadium.
First Workout: Feb. 13/18.
He’s Here: Manager Jayce Tingler, 2B Jurickson Profar, LF Tommy Pham, RF Trent Grisham, RHP Zach Davies, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Pierce Johnson.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Andy Green, INF Luis Urias, LHP Eric Lauer, OF Hunter Renfroe.
Going campin’: The ever-rebuilding Padres will be opening spring training fresh off failing to land 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox. Instead, Betts was headed to the division rival Dodgers in a deal that was agreed to but hadn’t been announced yet. Betts would have added more luster to an offense that once again finished near the bottom in the majors in several offensive categories. The Padres did trade with Tampa Bay for Pham, who is expected to give them more offense and intensity. They also bolstered the rotation and got a left-handed bat when they traded with Milwaukee for Davies and Grisham. In another major move, they signed Pomeranz, who turned two stellar months in Milwaukee’s bullpen into a $34 million, four-year deal. The major battles in spring will be for rotation spots behind Chris Paddack, Garrett Richards and Dinelson Lamet, and in the bullpen. The team will also look to keep shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. healthy. The phenom’s rookie season was cut short when he missed the final 1½ months with a stress reaction in his lower back. Tatis also missed a month early in the season with a hamstring injury. San Diego hopes $300 million slugger Manny Machado has a more productive season than 2019. Tingler, a rookie manager, takes over a team trying for its first winning season since 2010 and first playoff appearance since 2006.