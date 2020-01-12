LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates on stage after the team’s win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta last month. Cajun pride is swelling in Lafourche Parish now that the former two-way football standout who won a 1977 state title for the South Lafourche High School Tarpons is on the brink of capping off arguably the LSU Tigers’ greatest season in the program’s 126-year history.