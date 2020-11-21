AMES, Iowa — Jim Hallihan, a former Iowa State assistant men’s basketball coach who was a member of Johnny Orr’s staff for 12 years, died on Friday, the university announced. He was 75.
Hallihan, a native of Decatur, Ill., was Orr’s top assistant from 1982-94 and was elevated to associate head coach in 1993. During his tenure in Ames, the Cyclone men’s hoops program became a national player, earning six NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1986.
Sellout crowds were the norm and “Hilton Magic” was born during Hallihan’s years in Ames, as the Cyclones were the toast of the town. Five times the Cyclones eclipsed the 20-win mark in a season and nationally-ranked opponents were defeated 24 times.
Prior to arriving at Iowa State, Hallihan was the head coach at East Tennessee State from 1979-82, registering a 57-53 record. He was also an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1971-75.
After Orr’s retirement in 1994, Hallihan remained in Ames and served as Iowa Sports Foundation Executive Director for the Iowa Games. During his tenure, the foundation grew from two events and 16,000 athletes to over 20 events and 190,000 participants.
Hawkeyes finalize 2020-21 schedule
IOWA CITY — The nationally-ranked University of Iowa men’s basketball team finalized its 2020-21 schedule with the addition of Western Illinois and in-state rival Iowa State to its 27-game regular-season slate.
Western Illinois will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 3. Iowa will host Iowa State on Friday, Dec. 11.
Start times and television information for Iowa’s complete schedule are expected to be announced next week. The Hawkeyes open the season Wednesday at home against North Carolina Central.
Illinois looking for new opponent
No. 8 Illinois is trying to find a replacement opponent after Wright State pulled out of next week’s men’s basketball game because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
The teams were scheduled to play Thursday at Illinois. But Wright State canceled, saying it would not have enough players available because of positive tests and close contacts as well as injuries.
Illinois said it will try to plug in an opponent. The Illini are now scheduled to open the season Wednesday against North Carolina A&T and meet Ohio on Friday.
FOOTBALL
Wilson, Seahawks hold off Cardinals
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst performance of the season to throw for two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks moved back on top of the NFC West with a 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Wilson was 23 of 28 for 197 yards and TD passes of 25 yards to DK Metcalf and 11 yards to Tyler Lockett in the first half.
Seahawks’ Olsen could miss rest of season
SEATTLE — Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen could miss the rest of the regular season, if not longer, after suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in Thursday night’s 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Browns’ Garrett to COVID list
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett has been slowed down just when the Cleveland Browns need him most. Cleveland’s dynamic star defensive end and the NFL’s leader in sacks will miss Sunday’s game against Philadelphia — and maybe more — after testing positive for COVID-19, dealing the Browns a major blow as they try to end an 18-year playoff drought.
Broncos won’t allow fans after Sunday
The Denver Broncos have told season ticket holders that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last one played with fans in attendance at Empower Field at Mile High this season. The Broncos have been allowing 5,700 fans into their games.
Pac-12 cancels Washington State-Stanford
The Pac-12 Conference has canceled Washington State’s football game at Stanford. The conference said tonight’s game has been called off because the Cougars don’t have enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
BASKETBALL
Raptors can’t play in Canada this season
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will start the NBA season next month in Tampa, Fla., because of travel restrictions by the Canadian government stemming from the pandemic.
The Raptors had been looking at other sites for several weeks, including Sunrise, Fla., the home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. Instead, they will play home games at Amalie Arena, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.