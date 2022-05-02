LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.
New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.
The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.
Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.
Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.
GOLF
GIRONA, Spain — Home favorite Adri Arnaus finally won a dramatic playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship and claim his first European tour win on Sunday.
Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the start of the day. But he carded a final round 7-under 65 to pull level. In contrast to Becker’s even-par 72, Arnaus’ fourth round included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th.
In the playoff, Arnaus and Becker made par on five trips to the 18th hole, but when they went to the 17th Bekker’s bogey gave Arnaus the title.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship for her second LPGA Tour title, breaking a tie with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and parring the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.
MOTOR SPORTS
LEEDS, Ala. — Pato O’Ward picked up his first win of the IndyCar season with a bold pass on Rinus VeeKay at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday.
The Mexican went outside of the pole-sitter following pit stops to seize control of the race and earn his third career victory. The win with Arrow McLaren SP made Chevrolet a perfect 4 for 4 on the IndyCar season. Alex Palou finished second and claimed the IndyCar points lead and VeeKay faded to third. O’Ward has recently agreed to terms on a new contract with McLaren that has helped clear his mind and allowed him to focus on winning.
CONCORD, N.C. — John Force won the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway for his 155th Funny Car victory.
The 72-year-old Force beat Robert Hight, Ron Capps and Mike McIntire Jr. in the final with a 3.914-second run at 328.66 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
TENNIS
MADRID — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have criticized Wimbledon’s decision to exclude Russian and Belarus players from this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two tennis greats said Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.
The prominent players affected include reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who are all from Russia. Nadal says “it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.”
ESTORIL, Portugal — Sebastián Báez has enjoyed a straight-set victory over American Frances Tiafoe to win the Estoril Open. Báez won 6-3, 6-2 in 1 1/4 hours on the outdoor clay court for the 21-year-old Argentine’s first career title. Tiafoe was playing in his fourth career final, and his second in Estoril. He lost the 2018 final to João Sousa in straight sets. He won his only title at Delray Beach in 2018.
MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune has won the BMW Open final. He claimed his first ATP Tour title after Botic van de Zandschulp was forced to retire Sunday. The eighth-seeded van de Zandschulp led 4-3 in the opening set with Rune serving at 40-15 when he withdrew due to chest pains. Rune says “this was probably the worst way to win a final.” The 19-year-old Rune stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round and did not drop a set at the clay-court tournament.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — WBO champion Shakur Stevenson handed Oscar Valdez the first loss of his career Saturday night in a junior lightweight championship bout. Stevenson won by unanimous decision and took Valdez’s WBC belt with the victory.