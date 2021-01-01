Here is a capsule look at today’s bowl games:
PEACH BOWL
No. 6 CINCINNATI (9-0) vs. No. 11 GEORGIA (7-2)
Time: 11:30 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Georgia by 7
Series record: Georgia leads, 2-0
What’s at stake: American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati is trying to complete its first undefeated season of the modern era and make an argument it deserved stronger consideration for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats also are looking for a New Year’s Day bowl win after losses to Virginia Tech and Florida in the 2009 Orange Bowl and 2008 Sugar Bowl, respectively. Georgia is trying to close with four straight wins since naming JT Daniels its starting quarterback. The Bulldogs are trying to build momentum for 2021 after their streak of three straight Southeastern Conference Eastern Division titles was snapped this season.
Facts & figures: Georgia won at Cincinnati in 1942 and at home in 1976 in the only previous meetings between the teams. ... Cincinnati’s last undefeated season was a 3-0 record in 1918. ... The Bearcats are 2-0 in bowl games with coach Luke Fickell with wins over Virginia Tech in the 2018 Military Bowl and over Boston College in the 2019 Birmingham Bowl. ... Georgia is playing in a bowl for the 24th consecutive season, the nation’s longest active streak. ... Overall, this is the Bulldogs’ 57th bowl, including six in the Peach Bowl. ... Georgia RB James Cook will miss the game following his father’s death. Cook is the team’s second-leading rusher and fourth-leading receiver. ... Cincinnati is the first undefeated team Georgia has played in a bowl game since beating 12-0 Hawaii, 41-10, in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. ... Georgia’s seniors are 43-9 and can tie the 2005 and 2019 classes with 44 wins. ... Georgia has averaged 41.7 points and 498.3 yards in three games with Daniels.
CITRUS BOWL
NORTHWESTERN (6-2) vs. AUBURN (6-4)
Time: Noon
TV: ABC
Line: Northwestern by 3 1/2
Series record: Auburn leads, 1-0
What’s at stake: Northwestern is looking to complete the season on a high note after losing to playoff-bound Ohio State, 22-10, in the Big Ten championship game. Auburn players returning next season will hope to make a favorable impression on new coach Bryan Harsin, who was hired away from Boise State three days before Christmas.
Facts & figures: It is the second meeting between the schools. Auburn beat Northwestern, 38-35, in overtime at the 2010 Outback Bowl. ... This will be the second time Northwestern has played in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats lost to Tennessee, 48-28, in 1997, which was current coach Pat Fitzgerald’s final game as a Northwestern player. ... Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain has a team-best 102 tackles. ... Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz was a finalist for the 2020 Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach. In his 51st and final college coaching season, Hankwitz is one win shy of 400 for his career.
ROSE BOWL
No. 1 ALABAMA (11-0) vs. No. 4 NOTRE DAME (10-1)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Alabama by 19 1/2
Series record: Notre Dame leads, 5-2
What’s at stake: Alabama is trying to get in the College Football Playoff championship game for the fifth time in six seasons. Notre Dame is making its second CFP appearance, two years after a 30-3 loss to Clemson at AT&T Stadium. The Crimson Tide and Irish last played eight seasons ago, when Alabama won, 42-14, in the BCS national title game on Jan. 7, 2013, in suburban Miami, where this year’s CFP title game is scheduled Jan. 11.
Facts & figures: Relocated from its traditional home in Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions in California, the Rose Bowl will be the second New Year’s Six game played at AT&T Stadium in less than 48 hours. The Cotton Bowl was Wednesday night, and the turnover of the stadium started almost immediately after Oklahoma’s 55-20 win over Florida. ... Notre Dame is 4-3 when facing a No. 1 team in a bowl game. ... Alabama is 4-0 at AT&T Stadium, including 38-0 over Michigan State in the semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl five seasons ago.
SUGAR BOWL
No. 2 CLEMSON (10-1) vs. No. 3 OHIO STATE (6-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
LINE: Clemson by 7
Series record: Clemson leads, 4-0
What’s at stake: A berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami on Jan. 11. Clemson is seeking its fifth appearance in the title game since the four-team CFP playoff debuted in the 2014 season. Ohio State is eyeing its first finals appearance since January 2015 when the Buckeyes won their last national title.
Facts & figures: Clemson is making its sixth straight playoff appearance. The Tigers won CFP titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons and lost the championship game in the 2015 and 2019 seasons. ... Ohio State is making its second straight playoff appearance and fourth overall. ... Clemson beat Ohio State, 29-23, in a Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal last season. Clemson also beat Ohio State, 31-0, in a 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal. ... All of Clemson’s victories over Ohio State have come in bowl games, including the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2013 season and the 1978 Peach Bowl. ... Clemson lost, 42-25, to LSU in last year’s CFP championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans. ... Clemson is making its third Sugar Bowl appearance and is seeking its first Sugar Bowl win. ... Ohio State is making its sixth Sugar Bowl appearance and has won its last three, including a 42-35 triumph over Alabama in the first CFP semifinal on Jan. 1, 2015.