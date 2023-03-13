MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The Rams will get Miami’s third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.
Shortly after news of the trade broke, Ramsey indicated on social media that Miami was his preferred destination.
“I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO!” Ramsey tweeted Sunday.
The Rams went 5-12 last season and missed the playoffs just one year after winning the Super Bowl, and they’ve have been making changes to their roster this offseason. Los Angeles parted ways with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last month after one season.
The Rams traded for Ramsey in the middle of the 2019 season after he spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville. Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.
Adding Ramsey is another step for Miami in rebuilding a defense that had a down year in 2022, by its standards.
A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Daron Payne on a four-year contract worth $90 million. Sixty million dollars of that will be guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced publicly.
Payne led Washington with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season. The Commanders put the franchise tag on him last month in the hopes of working out a long-term agreement. The contract is the second-biggest for a defensive tackle.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign starting linebacker Matt Milano to a two-year contract extension on Sunday, a move that frees up $6 million in salary cap space before the NFL’s signing period opens this week.
The Bills announced the signing, but a person familiar with the contract details confirmed the salary cap savings amount to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not publicly reveal that information, which was first reported by ESPN.com.
BASKETBALL
LAWRENCE, Kan.— Kansas coach Bill Self was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday, and the Hall of Famer plans to rejoin the No. 3 Jayhawks as they begin defense of their NCAA championship this week.
Self went to the emergency room Wednesday night complaining of chest tightness and concerns with his balance. Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said he underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed to help treat the blocked arteries. The Jayhawks lost the Big 12 championship game to No. 7 Texas.
McNeese State athletic director Heath Schroyer named former LSU coach Will Wade as the Cowboys’ next men’s coach.
Wade was fired a year ago amid allegations of recruiting violations. Wade was a controversial figure at LSU but he also was popular with fans and his teams were competitive. LSU qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times in his five seasons.
Wade went 105-51 at LSU and has 196 career wins during nine years as a head coach. Wade also went 51-20 at VCU from 20-15 to 2017 and 40-25 at Chattanooga for two seasons.
GOLF
WASHINGTON — Saudi officials who oversee the kingdom’s U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures.
That includes wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. But they’ve been silent about details of these relationships. That’s changing, as a result of a federal lawsuit in California pitting Saudi-owned golf tour upstart LIV against the PGA.
In a sports lawsuit with international implications, a federal court in California has ruled Saudi Arabia’s hands-on management of LIV has cost it the legal protections that foreign governments normally enjoy from U.S. courts.
MOTOR SPORTS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tony Stewart ended up in the NHRA winner’s circle to start 2023 — as a team owner.
Stewart red-lighted in the second round of eliminations in the Top Alcohol class Saturday, but the three-time NASCAR champion finished drag racing’s season opener with Matt Hagan, one of his drivers at Tony Stewart Racing, winning the Funny Car finale at the Gatornationals on Sunday.
Mike Salinas won the Top Fuel division, with Troy Coughlin Jr. taking Pro Stock and Gaige Herrera claiming Pro Stock Motorcycle.
