CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship.
In a Thursday letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald Wirtz writes that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.
The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but it can decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up. In his letter, Wirtz pointed to the case of Basil Pocklington, the father of the former Edmonton owner who had his name engraved on the trophy after the Oilers won the 1984 title, but then was covered at the NHL’s request because Basil Pocklington had nothing to do with the team.
NHL not disciplining ex-Blackhawks GM
NEW YORK — Former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will not be penalized by the NHL for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff, now GM of the Winnipeg Jets, on Friday morning. He concluded based on that conversation and the team’s investigation that Cheveldayoff was not responsible for what was decided at the time.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 23 saves and was a winner in his Carolina debut as the Hurricanes scored four goals in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, adding to their best start in franchise history.
Tony DeAngelo, Jordan Staal, Derek Stepan, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov scored as Carolina improved to 7-0-0. Brandon Hagel, Adam Gaudette and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks (0-6-2).
BASKETBALL
Bulls’ Williams expected to miss rest of seasonCHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams dislocated his left wrist during Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks and will miss the remainder of the regular season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams collided with Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the third quarter of the Bulls’ 104-103 loss and fell hard to the floor, bracing himself with his left hand. He left the game and did not return.
VanVleet, Barnes lead Raptors past Magic
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Scottie Barnes had 21 points and the Toronto Raptors won back-to-back games for the first time this season, holding on to beat the Orlando Magic 110-109 on Friday night.
Aldridge reaches 20,000 points in Nets win
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, reaching 20,000 for his career, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Butler, Adebayo lead Heat past Hornets
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold-medalist banner was unveiled and the Miami Heat held on late to beat the Charlotte Hornets, 114-99, on Friday night.
Kings remain unbeaten on road
NEW ORLEANS — De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points, Richaun Holmes added 21 and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-109, on Friday night to win their second straight and remain unbeaten on the road this season.
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored 18 points to lead the University of Wisconsin to a 7650 exhibition win over the UW-Whitewater on Friday night. Mineral Point native Isaac Lindsey played but did not score for the Badgers.
FOOTBALL
Bears to play without LB Khalil Mack
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. A foot injury has plagued Mack since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it. Coach Matt Nagy said no decision has been made on putting their top pass rusher on injured reserve, which leaves open the possibility he would play Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.
Rams, WR Jackson looking for trade partner
LOS ANGELES — DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams are trying to find a trade partner for the veteran receiver, who is frustrated by his lack of playing time after just seven games with his hometown team. Coach Sean McVay said Friday the Rams (6-1) are allowing the 34-year-old Jackson to look for a new team.
Browns’ Mayfield starting against Steelers
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s back in the saddle, and huddle. The Browns’ quarterback will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season.