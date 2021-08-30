A.J. Ambundo (Maquoketa Valley) — The senior running back carried 32 times for 293 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night to lead the Wildcats to a 40-22 victory over North Cedar in the season opener for both schools. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry and had a long run of 39 yards. He also had a two-point conversion.
Meredith Bahl (Western Dubuque) — Bahl leads the Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Bobcats with 44 kills in two matches to start the season. The Bobcats dropped a nail-biter in a season-opening loss to Cedar Falls in a battle of ranked teams before rebounding to beat Dubuque Senior. Bahl is a third-year starter who helped Western Dubuque reach the state championship match last season.
Maci Boffeli (Cascade/Dubuque Senior) — The senior at Cascade High School swims for Dubuque Senior and won seven of eight events during the first week of the season. She won four events in a season-opening victory over Cedar Rapids Washington on Monday. Boffeli leads the team in four individual events and is a member of all three team leading relays. She currently leads the state in the 100 breaststroke and is a member of the state leading 200 medley relay. She also ranks second in the state in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay and ranks fourth in the 200 individual medley.