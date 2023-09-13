Cardinals Orioles Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore. The Cardinals won, 5-2, and Wainwright earned the 199th win of his career.

 Julio Cortez The Associated Press

Adam Wainwright pitched five solid innings for his 199th win, and the St. Louis Cardinals spoiled John Means’ return for Baltimore, beating the Orioles, 5-2, on Tuesday night in Baltimore.

Richie Palacios homered in his first two plate appearances after entering the game as a pinch-runner for an injured Nolan Gorman in the second. It was that kind of night for the Cardinals. Wainwright (4-11) snapped a seven-start losing streak and a run of 11 in a row without a victory. The 42-year-old right-hander, who is retiring after this season, allowed two runs and seven hits.

