Adam Wainwright pitched five solid innings for his 199th win, and the St. Louis Cardinals spoiled John Means’ return for Baltimore, beating the Orioles, 5-2, on Tuesday night in Baltimore.
Richie Palacios homered in his first two plate appearances after entering the game as a pinch-runner for an injured Nolan Gorman in the second. It was that kind of night for the Cardinals. Wainwright (4-11) snapped a seven-start losing streak and a run of 11 in a row without a victory. The 42-year-old right-hander, who is retiring after this season, allowed two runs and seven hits.
“It’s been a long time coming, but tonight my stuff was better,” Wainwright said. “Had better action on my pitches, better mindset, attacked better. That’s a great team over there, so I’m glad we won.”
It was a frustrating loss for the Orioles, who entered with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, but on this night, the big question for Baltimore was how Means (0-1) would pitch. He was making his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery in April of last year.
Means allowed homers to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and Palacios in the fourth, but he made it through five innings allowing only four hits. He could be an X-factor for the Orioles down the stretch as they try to manage their inexperienced rotation.
The Cardinals are last place in the NL Central, but they helped Wainwright move within one win of a big milestone. Giovanny Gallegos, Matthew Liberatore, John King and Ryan Helsley pitched in relief, with Helsley earning his ninth save.
Reds 6, Tigers 5 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Tyler Stephenson had an RBI single in the 10th inning. Stephenson led off the 10th with a single off Tigers closer Alex Lange (6-4), with Noelvi Marte sliding around Jake Rogers’ tag at the plate.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Royals 2 — At Chicago: In the opener of a doubleheader Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time this season, and the White Sox ended a strange run of losses when Chicago pitchers struck out 14 or more. Cease allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Chicago had been 0-11 this year when its pitchers struck out 14 or more.
Yankees 3, Red Sox 2 — At Boston: Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and started a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, helping New York win a day-night doubleheader opener.
Rangers 6, Blue Jays 3 — At Toronto: Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm and Texas leapfrogged Toronto in the AL wild-card race.
Twins 3, Rays 2 — At Minneapolis: Willi Castro hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied to win. Edouard Julien also homered for the Twins. René Pinto homered and Josh Lowe had an RBI single for the Rays, who missed an opportunity to gain ground in the AL East with Baltimore losing to St. Louis.
Athletics 6, Astros 2 — At Houston: Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run first inning, and Tony Kemp also went deep to lead Oakland.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 3, Marlins 1 — At Milwaukee: Josh Donaldson homered for the first time with his new team and Freddy Peralta turned in another stellar outing for Milwaukee. Milwaukee is a season-high 18 games above .500 and reached the mark for the first time since it finished the 2021 season at 95-67.
Pirates 5, Nationals 1 — At Pittsburgh: Josh Palacios hit a two-run homer against his former team, and Bailey Falter pitched six efficient innings to lead Pittsburgh.
Mets 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At New York: Ronny Mauricio, the 22-year-old sensation who debuted with the Mets this month, slugged the first home run of his career — a tie-breaking, two-run blast in the fourth inning that put the Mets up for good.
Braves 7, Phillies 6 (10 innings) — At Philadelphia: Matt Olson tied the Braves’ season home run record with 51 and Atlanta moved to the cusp of the NL East title.