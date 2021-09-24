Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Iowa
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Davenport West 0
North Fayette Valley 50, Dubuque Wahlert 33
Western Dubuque 41, Marion 0
West Delaware 49, Center Point-Urbana 14
Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21
Dyersville Beckman 69, Postville 0
Waterloo Columbus 35, Cascade 13
Bellevue 63, North Cedar 25
East Buchanan 40, Maquoketa Valley 0
Starmont 30, Clayton Ridge 15
Edgewood-Colesburg 78, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Illinois
Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20
Forreston 52, Galena 20
Today’s game
River Ridge at Peoria Heights
Wisconsin
River Ridge 32, Cuba City 21
Darlington 57, Fennimore 7
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 18
Lancaster 38, Mineral Point 33
Black Hawk/Warren 54, Southwestern 0
Boscobel 2, Hillsboro 0
Potosi/Cassville 57, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14
Oakfield 22, Belmont 8