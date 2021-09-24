Iowa

Dubuque Hempstead 28, Davenport West 0

North Fayette Valley 50, Dubuque Wahlert 33

Western Dubuque 41, Marion 0

West Delaware 49, Center Point-Urbana 14

Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21

Dyersville Beckman 69, Postville 0

Waterloo Columbus 35, Cascade 13

Bellevue 63, North Cedar 25

East Buchanan 40, Maquoketa Valley 0

Starmont 30, Clayton Ridge 15

Edgewood-Colesburg 78, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Illinois

Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20

Forreston 52, Galena 20

Today’s game

River Ridge at Peoria Heights

Wisconsin

River Ridge 32, Cuba City 21

Darlington 57, Fennimore 7

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 18

Lancaster 38, Mineral Point 33

Black Hawk/Warren 54, Southwestern 0

Boscobel 2, Hillsboro 0

Potosi/Cassville 57, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14

Oakfield 22, Belmont 8

