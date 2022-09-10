Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.
“It’s definitely nice to feel confident and be in sync with your mechanics and trust your stuff,” Smyly said. “Not every team has this kind of support.”
Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.
After Smyly left in the eighth, Manuel Rodríguez gave up Evan Longoria’s bases-loaded ground rule double to kill a shutout bid. Brandon Hughes finished the inning and worked a clean ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.
Giants starter Carlos Rodón (12-8) struck out 11 in the 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits.
Pirates 8, Cardinals 2 — At Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle to keep the Cardinals from stretching their lead atop the NL Central. Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie’s longest.
Marlins 6, Mets 3 — At Miami: Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but the New York Mets could not erase an early deficit. Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins.
Phillies 5, Nationals 3 — At Philadelphia: Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers and Noah Syndergaard pitched well enough into the seventh inning to keep Philadelphia in playoff position.
Reds 8, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Milwaukee missed a chance to gain on the first-place Cardinals, as T.J. Friedl homered in a five-run first inning, and Jonathan India and Jake Fraley homered in a three-run ninth for Cincinnati. Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 3, Red Sox 2 — At Baltimore: Gunnar Henderson laced a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Baltimore. Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer for Boston.
Blue Jays 4, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Danny Jansen singled in the winning run in the top of the ninth to lift Toronto. An inning earlier, Corey Seager tied the game with an RBI double.
