Giants Cubs Baseball
Buy Now

Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly delivers a pitch during the first inning of baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

 Paul Beaty

Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.