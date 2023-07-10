Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in a women’s singles match on Sunday, Day 7 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England — Twice, Iga Swiatek was a single point from exiting Wimbledon on Sunday, a single point from the sort of confounding defeat at the place that gives her so much more trouble than any of the other Grand Slam tournaments.

Down a set and 6-5 in the second against Belinda Bencic, the No. 1-ranked Swiatek steeled herself and dispensed with the pair of match points. She erased the first with a booming forehand, the second with a forceful backhand, and soon enough, Swiatek was not just back in the contest, she was controlling it.

