LOS ANGELES — LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.
James’ agency, Klutch Sports, confirmed the deal Wednesday during the first week of training camp for the NBA champions. The Lakers are still finalizing their new contract with Anthony Davis, who is also represented by Klutch CEO Rich Paul.
The Los Angeles Times reported James’ extension is a two-year, $85 million deal through the 2022-23 season. The four-time NBA champion is getting the maximum deal to extend his tenure in Los Angeles, where he moved two seasons ago after his second stint with his hometown Cavaliers. James will make more than $39 million this season, more than $41 million next season and more than $44 million in the final year of his new deal, during which he will turn 39 years old.
James’ previous contract ran only through the upcoming season with a player option for 2021-22, allowing the third-leading scorer in league history to become a free agent next summer if he chose. Instead, James reportedly committed to play through his 20th NBA season with the Lakers, where he moved in 2018 after title-winning tenures in Cleveland and Miami.
James turns 36 years old in four weeks, but the 16-time All-Star’s level of play hasn’t dipped even slightly after 17 seasons in the league. Davis and James teamed up last season to win the franchise’s 17th championship in the bubble in central Florida. James averaged 25.3 points and led the NBA with 10.2 assists per game last season before winning the NBA Finals MVP award while beating the Miami Heat in a six-game series.
NEW YORK — The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.
The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive.
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with LiAngelo Ball, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball spent some time working out for the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue this year.
LiAngelo Ball started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA, but he was involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA suspended him, and he ended up leaving school. He and LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.
LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.
Wisconsin says its Dec. 8 women’s basketball home game with Prairie View A&M has been canceled due to protocols related to COVID-19. The Badgers’ Big Ten opener Saturday at Iowa remains on as scheduled.
This marks the second Wisconsin women’s basketball game to get postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. Wisconsin postponed its Nov. 25 opener with Miami (Ohio) and instead began the season Sunday with a 73-66 victory over Western Illinois.
FOOTBALL
The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie linebacker Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Barnes has missed three straight games since getting placed on that list Nov. 6. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive or have close contact with an infected person.
The undrafted free agent from UCLA has 48 tackles.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A 12th former NFL player has admitted to participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefit program.
Former Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky, to one charge of conspiring to defraud a program set up to reimburse former players for out-of-pocket medical expenses, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.
The Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Executive director John Saccenti says it was a difficult decision but the right one considering the game was founded to help drive tourism to the gambling mecca.
The decision comes as Nevada state officials ordered a statewide pause that includes smaller public and private gatherings.
The game was slated to be the first bowl game played in Allegiant Stadium and was to feature a new matchup between the Pac-12 Conference and Southeastern Conference as part of a rotating cycle that also includes the Big Ten.
Michigan’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday. Michigan says the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals. The team did not meet in person the previous two days after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.
Michigan is 0-3 at home this season, and the Maryland game was the last scheduled home game. The Wolverines are scheduled to play at rival Ohio State on Dec. 12.
AUTO RACING
The Daytona 500 will have limited spectators for NASCAR’s season-opening race on Feb. 14. Daytona International Speedway did not specify Wednesday how many spectators will be admitted into “The Great American Race.”
Daytona said it will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the race. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations.
The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.
All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.