Bears Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass over Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during their game Oct. 9 in Minneapolis. The teams play today in Chicago.

 Abbie Parr The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths.

A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.