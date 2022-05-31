OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament after finishing one of the most dominant runs in Southeastern Conference history.
The Volunteers won 31 of their first 32 games, swept the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and have the best pitching and batting statistics in the nation. They’ve been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls all but one week since March 28 and enter regionals having won eight straight.
The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners go to the College World Series.
The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.
The national seeds following Tennessee: Stanford (41-14), Oregon State (44-15), Virginia Tech (41-12), Texas A&M (37-18), Miami (39-18), Oklahoma State (39-20) and East Carolina (42-18).
Two former Dubuque County high school standouts — Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris at Ole Miss and Dyersville Beckman’s Joel Vaske at Southeast Missouri State — play for tournament teams. Mineral Point’s Liam Stumpf plays for tournament qualifier Missouri State.
The University of Iowa did not make the field despite tying for second place in the Big Ten.
CLEVELAND — Kansas City veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians.
The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday’s start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs — all on three home runs — in four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins. Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season.
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain on Monday before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The move is retroactive to May 28. Woodruff a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain prior to the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suzuki was injured in Thursday’s game against the Reds in Cincinnati when he he stole second in the third inning and jammed his hand on the bag. He left the contest and has not played since. Suzuki is batting .245 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games. The roster move was retroactive to Friday.
DETROIT — Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins said after Monday’s 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn’t have significant symptoms.
HOCKEY
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Kreider scored a pair of goals, and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.
The Rangers advance to play the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the conference finals beginning Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Adam Fox, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil and Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers. Former Ranger Tony DeAngelo and Max Domi scored for Carolina.
FOOTBALL
DALLAS — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. The death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.
The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died. The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.
Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman. Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.
LACROSSE
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Anthony DeMaio scored four first-half goals for his fifth hat trick in his last six games, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to be named the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player and top-seeded Maryland completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell, 9-7, to win the men’s lacrosse title.
Maryland set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, becoming the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006. Maryland ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run, with three straight goals from DeMaio. Maryland scored two goals in 42 seconds to open the second half for a 9-2 lead. John Piatelli, the nation’s scoring leader, scored with 35.3 seconds remaining to set a Cornell record with 66 goals, but Maryland won the faceoff before running out the clock.
