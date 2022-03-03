DÜSSELDORF, Germany — With the exception of the upcoming Paralympics, Russian athletes were restricted from competing in more sporting events around the world on Wednesday as owner Roman Abramovich put English Premier League club Chelsea up for sale.
Sports including biathlon and table tennis were among those to join more than a dozen other Olympic sports in excluding competitors from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee, however, said Russians and Belarusians would be able to compete in Beijing as “neutral athletes” without national symbols.
Blanket bans have been imposed in soccer, track, basketball and hockey, among other sports, following an appeal from the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russians and Belarusians from international events.
The IOC, however, left open the possibility of allowing them to compete as neutral athletes if expulsion was not possible because of short notice.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks say QB Wilson not available
INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks aren’t open for business when teams may inquire about the availability of quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason. While meeting with local beat writers, Carroll said general manager John Schneider has given a standard message when teams may call: “We’re not shopping the quarterback.”
Cardinals sign coach, GM to extensions
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions that keep them under contract with the team through 2027.
The moves give some security to the two men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over the past three seasons, but who also oversaw a head-scratching collapse last season after a 10-2 start to the schedule.
BASKETBALL
Pelicans: No timetable for Williamson return
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s recovery from a right foot injury has improved to the point where he can gradually resume basketball activities, the New Orleans Pelicans said Wednesday. However, there remains no timetable for when he might play in a game. The announcement came after physicians examined recent imaging of Williamson’s foot and saw evidence of “improved bone healing.”
Nets expect Durant back tonight
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is set to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets, who have fallen apart since their superstar forward limped off the court 1 1/2 months ago. Durant is expected to return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-January when the Nets host the Miami Heat on Thursday.
NBA fines Pacers’ Smith, Spurs’ Murray
NEW YORK — The NBA on Wednesday fined Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith $20,000 for directing profane language toward an official after he was ejected during a game and fined San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee.
Suns’ Booker enters health protocols
PHOENIX — All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and missed the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Suns made the announcement at the team’s shootaround.
Milwaukee fires Baldwin after 5 losing seasons
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fired coach Pat Baldwin on Wednesday, one day after a first-round loss in the Horizon League Tournament concluded his fifth straight losing season.
The Panthers went 57-92 overall and 34-59 in league play during Baldwin’s five-year tenure.
UMass to fire McCall at end of season
AMHERST, Mass. — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season. McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member. Velasquez, 39, is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.
GOLF
Woods tops Mickelson for $8M bonus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods still moves the needle in golf even when he barely plays. The PGA Tour informed players on Wednesday that Woods was the winner of the new $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics.
Woods won the $8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who claimed on Twitter in December that he was the winner.