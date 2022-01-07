Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl shoots against Iowa’s Kris Murray during their game Thursday in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won, 87-78.
Johnny Davis matched the nation’s leading scorer bucket for bucket.
Iowa’s Keegan Murray finished with more points.
But Davis’ Badgers got the win.
Davis scored 26 points and Brad Davison added 18 as No. 23-ranked Wisconsin built a big early lead and held off the Hawkeyes, 87-78, on Thursday night in Madison, Wis.
All five starters reached double figures for Wisconsin, which led, 45-32, at halftime.
Tyler Wahl chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds, while Steven Crowl had 12 points and Chucky Hepburn 11 for the Badgers (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten).
Murray, who entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game, shot 10-for-16 from the floor and finished with 27 points to pace the Hawkeyes. He also blocked three shots.
It was Murray’s 11th 20-point game of the season and fifth in a row. He has scored at least 25 points an NCAA-best eight times this season.
Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray added 12 points each, and Patrick McCaffery had 10 points and seven rebounds for Iowa (11-4, 1-3).
Bohannon became the NCAA’s all-time leader in career games played, appearing in his 158th game for the Hawkeyes.
The Badgers outrebounded Iowa, 43-26, and held the lead for all but 2 minutes.
There was just one lead change and the teams were tied twice. Iowa led for a total of just 40 seconds.
The teams combined to scored 78 points in the point.
Iowa’s bench outscored Wisconsin’s, 21-4.