Zach Davies made his third start for Chicago, pitching four innings and allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks as the Cubs beat the Oakland Athletics, 6-1, in Mesa, Ariz., on Friday.
Willson Contreras hit his third home run and Anthony Rizzo had three hits for the Cubs.
Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Billy McKinney hit home runs in consecutive at-bats as Milwaukee beat Arizona.
Mets 8, Cardinals 5 — At Port St. Lucie, Fla.: Carlos Martínez allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings as St. Louis lost.
Braves 4, Twins 2 — At North Port, Fla.: Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak struck out five in 3 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit in a loss to Atlanta.