BASEBALL
Fun in the Sun — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy is hosting Fun in the Sun summer recreational and sports camps this summer.
Camp will be held July 27-31 for ages 7-9, and campers ages 10-13 will attend on Aug. 3-7. Camp will be held each day, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will take place at the Dubuque Sports Complex, 12614 Nightengale Lane.
The week-long camp costs $200 per participant, and lunches will be available to purchase from the Dubuque Sports Complex concession stand. (Participants can also bring their own lunches.)
For more information, or to register, visit: https://bit.ly/DRBAFuninSun or email DRBA@DustyRogersBaseball.com
DRBA tryouts — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball is hosting tryouts for the 2020-2021 season. Softball tryouts will take place on Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, while baseball tryouts will be held Aug. 12 or Aug. 15.
Please pre-register in advance to the tryout sessions. To register, or to learn more, please visit: DustyRogersBaseball.com
Fall Youth League — The Dubuque Sports Complex will host a fall youth baseball league in August.
Teams in 11u, 12u, 13u and 14u divisions will play on Saturdays, Aug. 1-15, and teams in the 9u and 10u divisions will play Monday evenings, Aug. 10-31. The fee is $275 if you register before July 1 (Use code fall50 when registering at DustyRogersBaseball.com/events). After July 1, the fee is $325.
For more information, contact Dusty Rogers by calling 563-542-1097 or email drba@dustyrogersbaseball.com.
BASKETBALL
Dubuque County Basketball Academy — The Dubuque County Basketball Academy will be holding summer basketball camps for boys (July 20-24) and girls (July 27-31) at Cascade City Hall. The camps will run from 9-10:30 a.m. for grades K-2; from 10:30-noon for grades 3-5; from noon-1:30 for grades 6-7 and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. for grades 8-9. Cost is $130, and space is limited to allow social distancing practices.
The academy is operated by former Cascade standouts Haris Takes and Jake Green. For more information or to register, visit www.dubcobball.com/camp or email Haris@dubcobball or Jake@dubcobball.
GOLF
The Robin — The Robin Golf Tournament will take place Aug. 1-2 at Thunder Hills Country Club. The two-day stroke play tournament will be pre-flighted, and entry fee is $100. To reserve a tee time for Saturday morning, contact the golf shop at 563-556-3256.
Wahlert Open — Wahlert Catholic High School will be hosting its annual Wahlert Open golf event at Thunder Hills on Monday, August 3. Cost is $400 per foursome. The event is a four person best shot with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner will follow. To register please go to www.holyfamilydbq.org. Call 563-583-9771 with questions.
GYMNASTICS
Moser classes — Moser School of Dance is now taking registrations for summer and fall dance and gymnastic classes to be held in Dyersville, Iowa. Moser’s second summer clinic began June 25. A third clinic is to be announced. For info or to register, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or call 563-875-2846.
HOCKEY
Summer youth programs — East Iowa Hockey is joining forces with the Dubuque Fighting Saints to offer summer hockey development and a 3-on-3 league at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Development groups will take place from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Wednesday nights from July 1 through Aug. 26. Player Development will be focused on drills to develop the individual player (skating, shooting, passing and stick handling) for the first three-quarters of practice. The last quarter will be focused on small area/fun.
Players in the 2010-13 birth years will have seven one-hour sessions and the cost is $120 per player and $50 per goalie. Players in the 2006-09 birth years will have seven 90-minute sessions and the cost is $150 per player and $50 per goalie.
The 3-on-3 leagues will run from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday nights from June 21 through Sept. 6. The leagues are designed to promote fun, high-paced action. Players are rewarded with more puck touches and scoring chances.
Cost is $150. Age divisions include U10, U12, U14 and U18/high school.
For more info, contact Chris Burch at eastiowahockey@yahoo.com or 563-543-8534.
RUNNING
Penning 5K — The fifth annual John Penning 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Dubuque Soccer Complex with several precautions being taken. This organized fun run will encourage social distancing, and participants will be asked to check their temperature before the event and wash their hands. There will be no bibs, awards, t-shirts or after-race food or beverage. Participants will be asked to bring their own water or fuel.
Organizers can time runners, but they are also encouraging runners to time themselves. There is only same-day registration with a donation appreciated, as this is a fund-raiser for the Hempstead girls cross country program.
For more information, contact Sharon Klein at 563-599-0999.
SOFTBALL
Fun in the Sun — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy is hosting Fun in the Sun summer recreational and sports camps this summer.
Camp will be held July 27-31 for ages 7-9, and campers ages 10-13 will attend on Aug. 3-7. Camp will be held each day, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will take place at the Dubuque Sports Complex, 12614 Nightengale Lane.
The week-long camp costs $200 per participant, and lunches will be available to purchase from the Dubuque Sports Complex concession stand. (Participants can also bring their own lunches.)
For more information, or to register, visit: https://bit.ly/DRBAFuninSun or email DRBA@DustyRogersBaseball.com
DRBA tryouts — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball is hosting tryouts for the 2020-2021 season. Softball tryouts will take place on Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, while baseball tryouts will be held Aug. 12 or Aug. 15.
Please pre-register in advance to the tryout sessions. To register, or to learn more, please visit: DustyRogersBaseball.com
Thunder tryouts — Dubuque Thunder Softball is holding tryouts for its competitive travel 10U, 11U, 12U, and 13U teams at Flora Park (2605 Pennsylvania Ave.) at the following dates and times: Sunday, July 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tryouts are free.
For questions or to schedule an earlier tryout date, call Josh Moore in the evenings at 563-542-4414.
Adult fall league — The Dubuque Sports Complex is currently accepting registrations for its adult fall softball league. The league will host men’s divisions on Wednesdays and Fridays, and a coed division on playing on Thursdays. The league will start on Friday, Aug. 7. Teams will play doubleheaders each evening.
Sign-up by July 15 and receive a discounted fee of $250; after July 15, the fee is $300. Registration deadline is July 31.
Registrations can be mailed to the Dubuque Sports Complex, 12614 Nightengale Lane, Dubuque, IA. 52003, or e-mailed to drba@dustyrogersbaseball.com. Fees can be paid online at dustyrogersbaseball.com.
Balltown tournaments — The Balltown Softball teams will be hosting co-ed and men’s softball tournaments July 25-26 in Rickardsville, Iowa. For more information, contact Logan Nauman at 563-580-8853 or Karen Bahl at 563-599-9950.
DRBA Open tourney — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy and the Dubuque Sports Complex will host the DRBA/Dubuque Sports Complex Open on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.
The softball tourney is open to teams in divisions 8u, 10u, 12u (Sunday), and 14u and 16u/18u (Saturday). The cost to enter is $250 if registered by July 1. (Redeem discount by entering code Early25 when registering at DustyRogersBaseball.com) $275 when registering after July 1. The fee for 8u teams is $175 if registered by July 1, and $200 after July 1.
DRBA tryouts — Dusty Rogers Baseball/Softball Academy seeks players in all age divisions for the upcoming baseball/softball season. Due to social-distancing restrictions that currently in place, please schedule a tryout by calling 563-239-1851.