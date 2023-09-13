NEW YORK — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday. Porter, 23, pleaded not guilty to
charges in connection with the incident early Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. Prosecutors said he didn’t stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood. The NBA star, who had been in police custody since his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday, was released after posting bail, which was set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick. “This is a serious domestic violence case,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said in court. According to Curzer, Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers. Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio, with their regular season tipping off about two weeks later. According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that Porter punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, causing an inches-long gash above the right eye, bruising and substantial pain to her face.
