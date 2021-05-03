Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-0, on Sunday for a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh.
St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall.
Bader’s home run came with one out in the second inning. Paul DeJong walked, Tyler O’Neill singled and, after Andrew Knizner’s fielder’s choice, Bader drilled a 1-1 slider left up in the zone by rookie Wil Crowe (0-1).
It was Bader’s first home run of the season in his third game since returning from a forearm injury.
Martínez (2-4) was effective and efficient, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out just three, but leaned on his cutter and got 10 groundouts and three double plays.
“This is my best stuff,” Martínez said. “When I want to throw hard, I’ve got the velocity. I’m feeling great.”
Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save.
Reds 13, Cubs 12 (10 innings) — At Cincinnati: Nick Castellanos hit a game-ending single off Craig Kimbrel (0-1) in the 10th inning to give Cincinnati a wild win over Chicago. Castellanos finished with five hits and four RBIs against his former team, including two of the Reds’ five homers. Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also connected. Ryan Hendrix (2-0) got the win — fanning pinch-hitting pitcher Jake Arrieta to end the Cubs 10th.
Chicago also went deep five times, but lost for the seventh time in nine games. Kris Bryant homered twice, and Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Ian Happ also went yard.
Dodgers 16, Brewers 4 — At Milwaukee: A.J. Pollock drove in eight runs and Matt Beatty knocked in seven, with both players hitting early grand slams in a startling power show for Los Angeles. This was the first time in franchise history that the Dodgers had two players with at least seven RBIs in the same game. Jacob Nottingham hit two homers for the Brewers, who reacquired him from Seattle earlier in the day.
Nationals 3, Marlins 1 — At Washington: Max Scherzer delivered in a hurry, tossing a five-hitter to lead Washington over Miami. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hustled out of Nationals Park after a game that took only 2 hours, 37 minutes, dashing to be with wife Erica for the birth of their third child. Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer as Washington improved to .500 with its fourth straight win.
Giants 7, Padres 1 — At San Diego: Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and scored twice, Mike Tauchman homered and drove in four runs, and San Francisco beat San Diego to prevent a three-game sweep.
Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4 — At Phoenix: Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and Arizona topped Colorado.
Mets 8, Phillies 7 — At Philadelphia: The Phillies appeared to tie the game in the ninth on a Rhys Hoskins three-run home run, but, after review, it was ruled to hit the top of the right-field fence for a two-run double. Jeurys Familia then fanned Bryce Harper to end the game and preserve the victory.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 13, Royals 4 — At Minneapolis: Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirilloff went deep for the fourth time in three games as Minnesota routed Kansas City.
Indians 5, White Sox 0 — At Chicago: José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and Cleveland blanked Chicago.Lucas Giolito (1-3) has allowed six homers in six starts. He gave up two runs — one earned — in 5 1/3 innings.
Rays 5, Astros 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and later scored the go-ahead run on Manuel Margot’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning as Tampa Bay beat Houston.
Rangers 5, Red Sox 3 — At Arlington, Texas: David Dahl and Brock Holt each hit an RBI single in Texas’ three-run eighth inning, and the Rangers took advantage of a costly error by Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo.
Yankees 2, Tigers 0 — At New York: Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to earn his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and New York completed its first series sweep this season to get back to .500. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed two hits in eight innings, walked one and struck out 10 to reach double digits for the 47th time but first since Sept. 24, 2018.
Athletics 7, Orioles 5 — At Oakland, Calif.: Center fielder Ramón Laureano robbed the Orioles of the likely go-ahead run with a leaping catch in the eighth inning and then hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom half to send Oakland past Baltimore.
Mariners 2, Angels 0 — At Seattle: Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading Seattle over Los Angeles.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 7, Braves 2 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of Atlanta.