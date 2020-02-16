The D.C. Defenders kept protecting their home turf in Week 2 of the XFL season, stiff-arming the New York Guardians, 27-0, at Audi Field on Saturday in Washington.
The Defenders (2-0) once again lived up to their name, finding the end zone on a takeaway and snuffing out New York’s (1-1) hope of consistently challenging downfield.
D.C. racked up 384 yards of offense while holding the Guardians to 137.
Eli Rogers played in Week 2 while his mother’s funeral was happening. With eight targets and five catches, the former NFL receiver once again proved to be a safety valve for quarterback Cardale Jones, who finished 23-for-37 for 276 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
Rashad Ross once again displayed his deep-play danger with 95 yards. Nearly matching him with 92 yards was DeAndre Thompkins, who missed Week 1 but also found plenty of holes in New York’s secondary on a six-catch, 92-yard day on nine targets, also catching the first score of the game.
Dragons 17, Vipers 9 — At Seattle: The Dragons (1-1) rallied from a 9-0 deficit with 17 unanswered points to drop the Vipers (0-2) at a raucous CenturyLink Field, home of the NFL’s Seahawks.