KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.
The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until their game against Oakland on Dec. 1.
“The kid had the MRI and we don’t have all the information. That’s what I can give you,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday. “Once we get the information, we can give you everything that kind of happened and what’s going on down the road. The whole deal.”
Mahomes was hurt during the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who quickly reached for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.
Trubisky will be a game-time decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been out since Sept. 29 with a left shoulder injury, will be a game-time decision Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, even after he practiced all week without limitations. The Bears listed Trubisky as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Also questionable are defensive end Bilal Nichols (hand) and guard Ted Larsen (knee).
Vikings’ Morgan to undergo knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan will have season-ending knee surgery. The Vikings announced the news Friday. After an injury that occurred last year lingered through training camp, Morgan was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season.
Eagles LT Peters to miss another game
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and several other key players when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Peters has a knee injury that forced him from last week’s 38-20 loss at Minnesota. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters’ place.
Saints rule Kamara, Cook out for Sunday
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara and top receiving tight end Jared Cook for Sunday’s game in Chicago.
The Saints also have listed receiver Tre’Quan Smith as out for the fourth time in five weeks. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has three sacks, will miss his third straight game with a neck injury despite practicing on a limited basis this week.
Jets’ Osemele cleared to play, wants surgery
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele says he needs season-ending shoulder surgery and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure, but the team wants him on the field. Osemele said Friday the team doctor and an outside doctor have both recommended the surgery. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury.
Rams expect Ramsey to play
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams expect cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday in Atlanta.
Ramsey went through a second full practice with the Rams on Friday, three days after Los Angeles acquired the former All-Pro cornerback in a trade with Jacksonville.
Coach Sean McVay says he is optimistic Ramsey will be able to contribute when the Rams (3-3) visit the Falcons (1-5) at the site of Los Angeles’ Super Bowl loss last season.
BASEBALL
Sabathia’s career ends with shoulder injury
NEW YORK— CC Sabathia’s major league career is over.
The 39-year-old left-hander was dropped from the Yankees’ AL Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after he dislocated a joint in his pitching shoulder during the eighth inning of New York’s Game 4 loss to Houston.
Sabathia was replaced on the roster by right-hander Ben Heller. New York trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and even if the Yankees advanced, Sabathia would not be eligible to return to the active roster. He said he will have an MRI to determine whether he needs surgery.
Freeman has surgery on elbow
ATLANTA — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow after a nagging injury that limited him late in the season and into playoffs. The team announced Friday that Freeman underwent the procedure in New York. Freeman is expected to be recovered in time for the start of spring training in February.
GOLF
Every suspended 3 months
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Matt Every was suspended for 12 weeks Friday for what the PGA Tour said was a violation of its conduct policy on drugs of abuse. Every said it was legal prescription for cannabis to treat mental health.
Every will be eligible to return Jan. 7 and will miss only three tournaments for which he would have been eligible — the Bermuda Championship, the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico and the RSM Classic at Sea Island.
Thomas takes 2-stroke at PGA’s CJ Cup
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.
Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131. South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee (66) was in a tie for second place with first-round leader and former U.S. Amateur champion Byeong Hun An, who shot 69.