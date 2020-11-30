Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky, 76-64, on Sunday.
The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.
No. 2 Baylor 86, Washington 52 — At Las Vegas: Jared Butler scored 20 points and Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew. Assistant coach Jerome Tang is directing the Bears with Drew in a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.
No. 11 Creighton 69, North Dakota State 58 — At Omaha, Neb.: Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and Creighton opened the season with a win.
No. 17 Houston 64, No. 14 Texas Tech 53 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Marcus Sasser scored 17 points playing close to home, Quentin Grimes added 15 and Houston never trailed in a victory over Texas Tech in a neutral-site meeting.
No. 18 Arizona State 100, Houston Baptist 77 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Marcus Bagley scored 21 points, fellow freshman Josh Christopher added 17 and Arizona State used a huge first-half run to rout Houston Baptist.
No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass Lowell 64 — At Columbus, Ohio: Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points and Ohio State had to rally from a second-half deficit to win. Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State (2-0). Walker added 13 points and five assists while E.J. Liddell had 11 points and eight rebounds.
No. 24 Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Young had 17 points and Rutgers beat Hofstra. Montez Mathis scored 14 points, and point guard Paul Mulcahy added nine rebounds and seven assists as the Scarlet Knights never trailed.
No. 25 Michigan 81, Oakland 71 (OT) — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping Michigan outlast Oakland. Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in OT to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win.