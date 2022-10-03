Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates got the 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six. Chase DeJong (6-2) got the win for the Pirates.
Pujols ripped a two-run double in the opening inning, then tied the game at 4 with a homer in the third. Pujols is tied with Ruth for second in RBI (2,214) behind Aaron (2,297).
Yadier Molina, who like Pujols is retiring after this season, and pitcher Adam Wainwright started their 328th game together. Wainwright (11-12) allowed six runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Braves 5, Mets 3 — At Atlanta: Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of their NL East rival to take a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
In the final series of the season, any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth straight division title. New York plays its final three games of the season against worst-in-the-majors faces Miami.
Marlins 4, Brewers 3 (12 innings) — At Milwaukee: Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning and Miami beat the Brewers and deflated Milwaukee’s playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild card. Milwaukee is two games behind the Philadelphia for the third NL wild card.
Phillies 8, Nationals 1 (6 innings) — At Washington: The Phillies picked up another key victory as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, using three RBIs apiece from Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott, plus Zack Wheeler’s five scoreless innings, to beat Washington in a rain-shortened game.
Rockies 4, Dodgers 1 — At Los Angeles: German Marquez gave up one hit over six innings and Colorado ended a seven-game losing streak. Brendan Rodgers hit a home run as the Rockies won for just the second time since Sept. 19.
Cubs 8, Reds 1 — At Chicago: Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and Chicago won its seventh straight. Nelson Velázquez drove in four runs and Seiya Suzuki had two hits and two RBIs.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3 (10 innings) — At San Francisco: Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning in the final game of the season at Oracle Park.
INTERLEAGUE
White Sox 2, Padres 1 — At San Diego: The Padres clinched their first playoff berth in a full season since 2006 when the Brewers lost to Miami. Chicago’s Elvis Andrus hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Adam Engel put the White Sox ahead, 2-0, with a two-out RBI single an inning later.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 3, Yankees 1 — At New York: Aaron Judge won’t break the American League home run record at Yankee Stadium, remaining at 61 as New York headed on the road for its final four regular-season games after a loss to Baltimore.Judge struck out three times and walked once, disappointing a crowd of 44,332 that watched the Yankees regular-season home finale in rain for much of a chilly, blustery afternoon. New York finishes the season with four games at Texas.
Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3 — At Toronto: Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs, Whit Merrifield also connected and Toronto edged closer to clinching home-field advantage in the wild-card round by beating Boston. The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep with their 16th win in 19 games against Boston this season.
Astros 3, Rays 1 — At Houston: Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting Houston. One pitch after Jose Altuve’s leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen.
Guardians 7, Royals 5 — At Cleveland: Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and Cleveland defeated Kansas City.
Athletics 10, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen, and Seattle’s hopes of hosting the AL wild-card series took a serious blow. Seattle’s loss combined with Toronto’s victory over Houston pushed the Blue Jays lead to 2 ½ games in the race for the top wild-card spot and home-field advantage for the three-game series.
Tigers 5, Twins 2 — At Detroit: Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered, and Detroit took advantage of Minnesota’s sloppy play, including three errors in the first inning, for the win.
Angels 8, Rangers 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Mike Trout had his 39th homer among his three hits, and rookie Livan Soto and Taylor Ward also had three hits in Anaheim’s seventh straight win. The Angels swept a six-game homestand and extending their longest winning streak since April 2018.
