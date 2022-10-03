Pirates Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning Sunday in St. Louis. The Pirates won, 7-5.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates got the 7-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six. Chase DeJong (6-2) got the win for the Pirates.

