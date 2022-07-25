Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) completes a running play as running backs coach Greg Lewis pursues during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., on Sunday.

 Colin E. Braley The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University on Sunday flanked by NFL rookies and longshots, many of whom dream of making in a year what the Chiefs quarterback will make by the end of the day.

Yet when the Chiefs open the season in Arizona on Sept. 11, Mahomes won’t even be the best-paid QB in the game.

