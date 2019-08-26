NEW YORK — A glance at the U.S. Open, the year’s fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament:
SURFACE: Hard courts
SITE: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York
SCHEDULE: The 14-day tournament begins Monday. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Sept. 7; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Sept. 8. Like at the Australian Open — but unlike at Wimbledon or the French Open — there are night sessions.
LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY: Day 1 at the 2019 U.S. Open will be mainly about one match in particular: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night. These are two of the most successful and famous female athletes around. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Sharapova five. Both own a career Grand Slam. Both have been ranked No. 1. As defending champion and top seed Naomi Osaka put it: “Of course I’m going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it. I think everyone in New York is going to watch it.” And not just in New York, of course. If the past is any indication, this might not be all that competitive, though: Williams has won 19 of their previous 21 meetings, including 18 in a row. This one is significant because Williams and Sharapova never before have met at Flushing Meadows. Other major title winners in action Monday include defending champion Novak Djokovic, who plays Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain, in Ashe in the day session; Roger Federer, who faces qualifier Sumit Nagal of India in Ashe after Williams-Sharapova; Williams’ older sister, Venus, who’s on the Louis Armstrong Stadium during the afternoon, plus Stan Wawrinka, Angelique Kerber and Ash Barty.
MONDAY’S FORECAST: Sunny. High of 75 degrees (24 C).