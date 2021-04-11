Christian Watson scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Hunter Luepke ran for 95 yards that included a fourth-quarter touchdown, and second-ranked North Dakota State held off No. 24 Northern Iowa for a 23-20 victory on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Tyler Hoosman had a pair of 1-yard scoring runs in the fourth quarter for Northern Iowa, the second with 2:47 remaining. The Panthers forced a three-and-out on the ensuing series but then could not convert on fourth-and-1 at their 13.
Drake 33, Butler 7 — At Indianapolis: After a scoreless first quarter, Drake’s Ian Corwin passed for three touchdowns in as many possessions in the second as the Bulldogs went on to defeat Butler.
Corwin finished a crisp 7 of 8 passing for 75 yards and three TDs. He picked up another 67 yards rushing on six carries.