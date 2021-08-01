The New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch during Saturday’s game at the Miami Marlins. Rizzo homered for the second consecutive day as the Yankees won, 4-2.
The New York Yankees sure are pleased with their investment in Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo homered for the second time in as many games in his new uniform and scored three runs as the Yankees beat the Miami Marlins, 4-2, on Saturday in Miami.
Rizzo, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on Thursday, also singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored the go-ahead run. He is 4-for-5 and has reached base eight times in two games with New York.
Rizzo scored on Rougned Odor’s single to right in the second inning, then came around on a wild pitch in the fifth.
He pulled a pitch 410 feet to right field for a solo homer in the seventh, his 16th home run of the season.
Lucas Luetge (4-1) earned the win for New York after striking out four and allowing just one hit in two shutout innings.
Jonathan Loaisiga pitched the ninth for his third save of the season.
Gary Sanchez added a run-scoring double in the second for the Yankees, who have won four of five but trail Tampa Bay by seven games in the AL Central.
Giants 8, Astros 6 — At San Francisco: The Giants hit five home runs, including four off Houston ace Zack Greinke, and San Francisco beat the Astros in an interleague matchup of division leaders.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 9, Red Sox 5 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Wander Franco had two key run-scoring hits, the Tampa Bay bullpen worked out of a pair of bases-loaded jams, and the Rays moved into first place in the AL East with a victory over Boston.
Blue Jays 4, Royals 0 — At Toronto: George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third straight win.
Angels 1, Athletics 0 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and Los Angeles beat Oakland.
Orioles 5, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and Baltimore beat Detroit.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 3, Phillies 2 — At Pittsburgh: Jacob Stallings grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out in the ninth to bring home the winning run as Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia.