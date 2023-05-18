MLB roundup: Cardinals blank Brewers The Associated Press May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Matthew Liberatore tossed five shutout innings in his season debut and Paul DeJong homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in St. Louis.Rockies 11, Reds 6 — At Denver: Elias Díaz drove in three runs as Colorado rallied to beat Cincinnati.Giants 7, Phillies 4 — At San Francisco: Thairo Estrada’s go-ahead hit lifted San Francisco to a sweep of Philadelphia. Recommended for you Marlins 4, Nationals 3 — At Miami: Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead home run for the second straight game for Miami.INTERLEAGUEAstros 7, Cubs 6 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker’s two-run single in the ninth completed Houston’s rally over Chicago.Pirates 8, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Rich Hill gave up one hit in six innings and Pittsburgh beat Detroit.Dodgers 7, Twins 3 — At Los Angeles: James Outman hit a grand slam in the seventh as Los Angeles beat Minnesota.Diamondbacks 5, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jose Herrera’s sacrifice fly in the ninth lifted Arizona over Oakland.Royals 4, Padres 3 — At San Diego: Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tiebreaking two-run homer as Kansas City beat San Diego.Mets 8, Rays 7 (10 innings) — At New York: Pete Alonso hit a three-run walk-off home run for New York.Braves 6, Rangers 5 — At Arlington, Texas: Orlando Arcia’s ninth-inning home run lifted Atlanta over Texas.AMERICAN LEAGUEWhite Sox 7, Guardians 2 — At Chicago: Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn and Jake Burger hgomered to lift Chicago.Orioles 3, Angels 1 — At Baltimore: Austin Hays homered as Baltimore beat Los Angeles.Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0 (10 innings) — At Toronto: Danny Jansen hit a three-run walk-off homer to lift Toronto.Red Sox 12, Mariners 3 — At Boston: Pablo Reyes had four RBIs to help Boston beat Seattle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mlb × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Potosi/Cassville's Steiner delivers in big game BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated 1 hr ago Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated May 15, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Althaus primed to finish prep career with flourish BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated May 11, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated May 10, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: Meyer, Staebler to join Iowa state track Hall of Fame this weekend BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated 1 hr ago More than the Score: TH sports staff compiling Scholar-Athlete Teams BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editor Updated May 12, 2023 More than the Score: Joseph earns all-XFL accolades BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated May 9, 2023 More than the Score: Arena League selects first 3 members BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated May 8, 2023
