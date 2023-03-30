NCAA SE Louisiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives up court during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Southeastern Louisiana on March 17 in Iowa City. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native is the Naismith Trophy winner as the best player in the country.

 Charlie Neibergall

DALLAS — University of Iowa junior Caitlin Clark is the recipient of the 2023 Naismith Trophy, the most prestigious individual basketball honor presented annually to women’s college basketball’s most outstanding player.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Eric Oberman, Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director.

