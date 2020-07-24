Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the school’s athletic department faces a potential $100 million loss of revenue in its $140 million budget due to challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Alvarez wrote that in an open letter to “fellow Badgers” that appeared on the Wisconsin athletic department’s website.
“The reality is that this financial crisis threatens our ability to sustain the success we’ve celebrated,” Alvarez wrote. “It threatens our pride in what we’ve built. It threatens our position in college athletics.”
Alvarez added that “I believe we will reach a monumental crossroads in the coming days.”
His letter follows a Wisconsin State-Journal repor t that the athletic department could lose more than $100 million if there’s no football season. According to that report, Wisconsin would lose between $60 million and $70 million if the football team played a Big Ten-only schedule while all other sports continued.
Drake Relays officially postponed
The 111th Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom has officially been postponed to April 2021, Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays announced Thursday.
The 111th Drake Relays were first postponed March 18 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In the ensuing months, Drake Relays staff has worked tirelessly, in conjunction with local public officials and track & field governing bodies, to explore and plan for the potential of a 2020 event.
However, to preserve the safety and wellbeing of competitors, officials and fans, the difficult decision was made to postpone the event to April 21-24, 2021.
In addition to the postponement of the 111th Drake Relays, Boldon announced that the Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be contested as virtual events in September and October.
FOOTBALL
Vikings sign all 15 draft picks
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will begin training camp with their entire 15-player draft class under contract after finalizing rookie deals Thursday, including first-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney.
The Vikings announced they signed Jefferson, the wide receiver from LSU taken 22nd overall, and Gladney, the cornerback from TCU who went 31st overall, as well as 12 other picks. Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley of Iowa signed his contract earlier this summer. The 15 selections were the most in the NFL since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.
Bears cut TE Braunecker
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released tight end Ben Braunecker on Thursday.
Undrafted out of Harvard in 2016, Braunecker caught 13 passes for 142 yards in 47 games for Chicago. The Bears now have eight tight ends on their roster, including second-round draft pick Cole Kmet and veteran newcomer Jimmy Graham. Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
Washington will go by ‘Washington Football Team’ in 2020
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name. Gone is the Indian head logo and the name Native American advocates have called a dictionary-defined racial slur. Here to stay are the burgundy and gold colors that are synonymous with the franchise’s storied history.
Executive vice president and chief marketing officer Terry Bateman, hired Monday to oversee the name change and rebranding process, called
BASEBALL
Betts to be paid until 2044
Mookie Betts will not receive all of his money from his $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers until he is approaching his 52nd birthday in 2044, according to contract details obtained by The Associated Press.
He has a $65 million signing bonus that is guaranteed against work stoppages and shortened seasons such as this one, but the Dodgers don’t have to start paying the signing bonus for more than a year. His deal includes $115 million in deferred payments. If he is traded, though, the deferrals would be eliminated and the money would be due in each season the contract covers. He does not have a no-trade provision.
Kershaw late scratch in Dodgers’ opener
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw went on the injured list because of a back issue hours before he was scheduled to start Thursday night for Los Angeles against the San Francisco Giants on opening day of the shortened season. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw’s back stiffened up in a weight room workout two days ago. He’s been receiving treatment ever since, but the training staff advised against the 32-year-old three-time NL Cy Young Award winner making his ninth opening day start.
Orioles emerge as possible home for Blue Jays
TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles and the state of Maryland have had talks about the team sharing Oriole Park at Camden Yards with the displaced Toronto Blue Jays amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Blue Jays are looking for a major league park after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto, and the state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh because of frequent travel throughout the United States. The governor of Connecticut is pitching, too, to have the Blue Jays play at the Double-A ballpark in Hartford.
OLYMPICS
USOC to stipend athletes for potential 2020 losses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its affiliates are creating a fund designed to provide potential 2020 and 2022 Olympians with a stipend to make up for money they’ve lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Games. The USOPC’s fundraising arm is hoping to raise $1 million by the end of the month, all of which will go to eligible athletes. Donations can be made at support.TeamUSA.org/CAAF.