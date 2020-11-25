ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The city of Alexandria’s only public high school is getting a new name after the school board unanimously voted to remove the name of segregationist educator T.C. Williams.
The T.C. Williams Titans have national name recognition after the 2000 Denzel Washington film “Remember the Titans” told the story of the team’s state football championship in 1971, the year that previously segregated high schools in the city were merged into T.C. Williams.
The school board voted unanimously Monday to remove the name after a public survey found 75% support for the change. A new name has not been selected.
Williams was a former superintendent of Alexandria public schools who fought desegregation even after the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling, saying that Blacks and whites should be segregated because they “learned differently.”
The board also voted to change the name of Maury Elementary, named for a Confederate admiral.
It expects the T.C. Williams name change to cost about $325,000 — mostly for new uniforms — and about $5,000 for the elementary school.
FOOTBALL
Packers in 1st Saturday doubleheader
NEW YORK — The NFL has set its pairings for the league’s first Saturday doubleheader this season.
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Week 15.
The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts for Sunday, Dec. 20.
Hall of Fame semifinalists named
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.
A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.
The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.
Goff leads Rams past Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including short scoring throws to Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers. The Rams’ defense pressured Tom Brady all night and sealed the win with its second interception of the six-time Super Bowl champion.
BASKETBALL
Wolves finalize deal with Knicks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired veteran forward Ed Davis from the New York Knicks for Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and a 2026 second-round draft pick in a trade finalized Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Davis has played in 668 regular-season games, with 96 starts, for six NBA teams. He has averaged 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds during his career.
Ingram signs max contract with Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, said a person familiar with the situation.
Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans. The 23-year-old Ingram, a 2016 second overall draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers, was dealt to New Orleans during the 2019 offseason as part of a blockbuster trade that sent perennial All-Star Anthony Davis to the Lakers.
Pelicans acquire Adams in Holiday deal
Veteran 7-foot NBA center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade to New Orleans as part of a four-team deal that also sent guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans to Milwaukee.
Adams’ extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal — which also sent guard Eric Bledsoe from the Bucks to the Pelicans — additionally provides New Orleans with Milwaukee’s first-round draft choices in 2025 and 2027, along with the right to swap first-rounders with the Bucks in 2024 and 2026. Oklahoma City gets a future first round draft pick from Denver; guard George Hill from Milwaukee; and wing player Zylan Cheatham, guard Josh Gray, forward Darius Miller, forward Kenrich Williams, and two second round draft picks from the Pelicans.
BASEBALL
Arozarena arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan
MEXICO CITY— Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the MVP in the postseason. The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” He has not been formally charged yet.
Braves sign Morton for year
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal Tuesday. Morton, a 37-year-old right-hander, is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.
The Rays declined his $15 million option and the Braves gave him what he would have earned. Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts.
FULLERTON, Calif. — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California. Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County.